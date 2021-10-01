Ex-BBB Lucas Penteado catches the bride’s betrayal and exposes everything live on Instagram | It’s on the Net



Lucas Penteado Denies Prison Charges – Reproduction

Published 10/01/2021 04:03

Strong frill! In the early hours of this Friday (01), the ex-BBB Lucas hairstyle caught his fiancée Julia cheating on him with the security guard. According to netizens, Lucas caught the two of them in the “slack and roll” and opened a live on his Instagram profile to expose the whole situation to his followers.

Some internet users managed to record the live and republish it on social networks. According to the images, Lucas is in the elevator with his fiancee and security. He takes the girl to the lobby to ask the doorman to explain who was in his apartment.

In another video, you can see the ex-BBB charging the bride for the declarations of love he made to her in programs he participated in after the global reality show. All this in the presence of the security guard, who would be his fiancee’s lover. Even Gil do Vigor appeared on Penteado’s live, trying to understand what was going on. Check out:

