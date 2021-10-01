Ex-BBB Lucas Penteado catches the bride’s betrayal and shows the moment live – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks/Isabella Pinheiro/Gshow



The actor, singer and ex-BBB Lucas Penteado caught a possible betrayal of his fiancee in the early hours of this Friday (1st) and exposed the moment in a live on a social network. The woman would have betrayed him with a personal bodyguard.

When faced with the two together, Penteado opened a live on Instagram to expose the situation. “How ugly huh? And you have nothing to do with it [falando para o segurança], wrong is who had a relationship right? Great,” said the ex-BBB.

In another moment of the broadcast, Lucas questions Júlia about the statements he made to her on national television. “And you lady? How are you going to do it now? I went there at Altas Horas, in several other interviews, to tell you that I loved you. We rented the apartment, this p* here is very expensive.”

During the live, Penteando makes the bride go out the front door of the condominium, while she asks him to stop filming. He also questioned the local doorman to find out who was in the apartment.

Penteado announced that he was engaged during the program Altas Horas, on September 19th. At the time he also talked about depression and how the relationship helped him. “I had depression and I believe it is a struggle day after day. I cling a lot to my family, it puts good people in our path. To my father, my mother, my brothers. I’m even engaged to Julia”.