Ex-cop DNA ends 35-year search for serial killer in France

Credit, AFP Photo caption, Confession and DNA testing provide answers to one of France’s most famous unsolved cases

For decades, the crimes of a notorious serial killer haunted the Paris crime squad.

But now a former military policeman would have confessed to being the killer known as Le Grêlé — the marked man — before killing himself. The killer had that nickname in reference to his acne-marked face.

Named by the French press as François Vérove, his DNA was combined with several crime scenes linked to Le Grêlé. In a suicide note, he allegedly confessed to being the murderer whose crimes shocked Paris in the 1980s and 1990s.

Le Grêlé is suspected of being behind several murders and rapes that shocked Paris between 1986 and 1994 but have so far never been resolved.

Vérove has been linked to four murders and six rapes. However, Didier Saban, a lawyer representing the families, says there may have been other cases and that his death left many families unanswered. “We will never know all the crimes that Le Grêlé committed,” he said.

‘Very self-assured’

Among the shocking crimes attributed to him is the murder of 11-year-old Cécile Bloch. She was reported missing after not attending school in the town of Fontainebleau in 1986.

Her body was later found under a piece of old carpet in the basement of the building where she lived. Authorities said she had been raped, strangled and stabbed.

Residents, including Bloch’s stepbrother Luc Richard, recall seeing a man with acne marks in the elevator on the day of the murder.

Richard, who helped police sketch the suspect, described the man as “very self-assured”.

“He told me something like, ‘Have a really, really good day,'” he recalled in an interview with the Sud Ouest newspaper in 2015.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, The 59-year-old man found dead was a gendarme (military policeman) before he became a policeman and then retired

DNA evidence linked Bloch’s killer to other murders and rapes. This included the 1987 murder of 38-year-old Gilles Politi and his German au pair Irmgard Müller.

Local media reports say he was also linked to the 1994 murder of 19-year-old Karine Leroy, who was found dead at the edge of a woods more than a month after disappearing on her way to school.

In rapes committed against a 26-year-old German woman and two girls, aged 14 and 11, the suspect would have identified himself as a police officer.

Letters to Police

A photo of Le Grêlé has hung for decades on the walls of the criminal brigade of the Paris judicial police.

The shelved case got underway when a judge recently decided to send letters to 750 military police officers operating in the Paris region at the time.

The 59-year-old man found dead was a gendarme (military police officer) before becoming a police officer and then retiring. He was summoned by police on Sept. 24 to give a DNA sample five days later.

His wife reported his disappearance on September 27th.

His body was found this week in an apartment at a seaside resort near the southern city of Montpellier. And prosecutors said his DNA matched evidence found at several crime scenes.

The contents of the letter have not been confirmed, but reports in France say he is said to have confessed to having experienced “previous impulses” when he says he has since “composed himself”. He would have admitted to murders without detailing victims or circumstances.