Ex-cop DNA ends 35-year search for serial killer in France

by

National Police Intervention Group

Credit, AFP

Photo caption,

Confession and DNA testing provide answers to one of France’s most famous unsolved cases

For decades, the crimes of a notorious serial killer haunted the Paris crime squad.

But now a former military policeman would have confessed to being the killer known as Le Grêlé — the marked man — before killing himself. The killer had that nickname in reference to his acne-marked face.

Named by the French press as François Vérove, his DNA was combined with several crime scenes linked to Le Grêlé. In a suicide note, he allegedly confessed to being the murderer whose crimes shocked Paris in the 1980s and 1990s.

The dead suspect’s confession and DNA tests provide answers to one of France’s most famous unsolved cases.