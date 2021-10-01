Ex-Google says company “is creating God” with AI project

Former Google Mo Gawdat, who led the Mountain View company’s artificial intelligence (AI) division, says he is frightened by what it has been creating in the area, weaving open criticism of the company in an interview published by The Times website.

Gawdat says that while working at Google, he had a startling revelation: the company was developing a system that allowed robotic arms to find and grab a small ball. He says that, as the research progressed, one of the arms not only grabbed the ball, but also held it, implying that it was “showing off” to its creators.

Mo Gawdat, former head of Google’s artificial intelligence division, fears a scenario where AI could “learn too much” and backfire on humanity.

The interview does not make it clear whether the arm’s action was autonomous or if it was somehow inserted in its learning capacity (the general description speaks of “identifying, locating and grasping”, and the actions theoretically stop there).

“That’s when I realized how scary this is,” said Gawdat, who left the company in 2017 after his 21-year-old son died during routine surgery. Today, he responds as a digital entrepreneur and author of the book “A Formula da Felicidade” (Editora Leya), where he recounts the experience of dealing with loss.

According to the interview, Gawdat believes we are getting closer and closer to “general artificial intelligence” – the kind of AI that can learn everything, and apply that knowledge in ways that threaten humanity if it deems it necessary. Remember the “we’re creating SkyNet” meme in reference to the AI ​​of the Terminator movie franchise? Gawdat is referring to her.

“The reality of the facts is: we are creating God,” he said.

It is no longer today that exemplary personalities in the technology sector have asked for greater care in research involving artificial intelligence: Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX (and Tesla, and Boring Company, and Neuralink…) has already said that, without due diligence restrictions and regulations, we run the risk of being taken over by some kind of rebellious AI.

These generalized brushstrokes, however, ignore certain problems that already exist in the technologies we’ve already created: Amazon, for example, developed the system Rekognition of facial recognition, offering it for testing at the hands of law enforcement authorities in the US. The technology itself ended up paralyzed after reports that it had a racist bias, generating misidentifications in black people for lack of correct “calibration”.

This problem — and several others — have already been cited by Microsoft, which routinely asks government officials in many countries to create stronger regulations and restrictions on AI research and development.

In other cases, independent developers have already used predictive algorithms – an arm of machine learning – to create “fake nudes” and deepfakes of women on the internet – anonymous and celebrities – with frightening degrees of realism.

There are also good practices, such as a museum in Florida dedicated to the surrealist painter Salvador Dalí: visitors to the site interact “directly” with the painter, who accompanies them during the demonstration and comments on the works themselves. Or biologists who are using algorithms to predict which animal-borne diseases might infect humans, and accelerate searches for cures and treatments.

Admittedly, there is little regulation in the field of artificial intelligence today, and perhaps you even share the ex-Google’s fear that the company is, in essence, “creating God.” However, the most rational fears have their solution rooted in facts, and they can be attacked and resolved with a little effort.

Do you think we’re under the gun of a technological apocalypse? What is your opinion on the subject? Tell us in the comments!

