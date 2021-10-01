Expelled from the farm, Nego do Borel says he would participate in BBB 22

Less than a week after being expelled from A Fazenda 2021 for a serious accusation involving possible sexual harassment, Nego do Borel has already made it clear that he does not intend to give up his career in realities. This time, the pawn mentioned the BBB on his social networks. Is it coming there?

Nego do Borel talks about BBB 22

On Wednesday night (29), the singer opened a question box on his Instagram profile, where followers could ask him about any topic. One of the netizens asked: “If I were called to BBB 22, would you go, Nego?”

The singer signaled yes, answering: “Are you in doubt?”. In addition, Nego do Borel marked Boninho’s official profile in the publication, to attract the attention of the “big boss” of Globo’s reality show.

In another answer, Nego joked that he intends to return to The Farm 13. “I’m seeing a plan to jump in there, it only came out now if I’m eliminated in the fields!, he joked.

Nego do Borel has already worked on Globo programs: in addition to musical presentations, the artist performed in two seasons of Workout from 2015 to 2016, he competed in the Famous dance and acted in the bumblers.

Pawn was expelled from The Farm 2021

Despite the interest in participating in Big Brother 22, it is unlikely that Nego do Borel will be called for the production of the program, since his departure from the reality series of Record was highly controversial.

Nego left A Fazenda 2021 on Saturday night (25) after a serious accusation of harassment, when the cameras caught the artist forcing a sexual situation with model Dayane Mello, who was visibly altered. Internet users asked for the expulsion of the singer, as well as the program’s sponsors, which culminated in the artist’s disqualification in the dispute for the R$1.5 million prize.

Dayane is on the farm this Thursday (30) and Nego do Borel has already stated that he is rooting for her, asking for votes for the girl to stay. She competes with Mussunzinho and Bil Araujo to stay on the reality show on Record, whose field will be defined tonight, at 10:45 pm on Record TV.