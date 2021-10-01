Expo Dubai 2020 opens its doors to the public

From this Friday (1st) until March 31, the public will be able to visit Expo Dubai 2020. Under the theme “connecting minds and creating a future” and with delegations from almost 200 countries, the largest international fair of the world presents innovations in opportunity, technology, mobility and sustainability. On Thursday (30), the CNN accompanied the opening event with special coverage. The Expo showcased the history of the United Arab Emirates, as well as themes such as hope and the future. 1 in 6 Expo 2020 Dubai ambassador and musical artist Hussain Al Jassmi at the opening of the event

Credit: Reproduction/Expo Dubai

two in 6 CNN Brasil followed the inauguration of Expo Dubai this Thursday (30)

Credit: Reproduction/Expo Dubai

3 in 6 Opening told the story of the UAE, also covering themes such as hope and the future

Credit: Reproduction/Expo Dubai

4 in 6 The event is expected to receive 25 million people

Credit: Reproduction/Expo Dubai

5 in 6 There are nearly 200 countries, including Brazil, participating in Expo 2020 Dubai

Credit: Reproduction / CNN

6 in 6 The Brazilian pavilion will be a large white cube, which will bring reflected images of the country

Credit: Reproduction/Expo Dubai

The expectation is that 25 million people — more than double the population of the United Arab Emirates, which hosts the fair — will visit the pavilions while the edition is in progress.

Delayed by one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Expo will this year require proof of vaccination or a negative test for Covid-19 carried out in the last 72 hours.

The Brazilian pavilion will be a large white cube, which will bring reflected images of the country. The purpose of the structure set up is to generate business and contacts, in addition to improving the nation’s image in the Middle East.

19th century tradition

The tradition of bringing countries together in one place began in the 19th century. The first major exhibition was in 1851, in London. The last word in machinery was displayed, in a world still under the impact of the Industrial Revolution. Over the years, technology has always been behind the Expo.

In 1876, in Philadelphia, United States, the telephone was presented to the world and also to an illustrious visitor: Dom Pedro II.

The Eiffel Tower was born for an expo, in 1889, in Paris. The 1922 edition was in Brazil. At the time, Rio de Janeiro received visitors in pavilions built by the sea, in the Urca neighborhood.

*With information from CNN International