Fabiano Contarato denounces homophobic attack by a Pocketnarist businessman at the CPI; see testimonial – Policy

the senator Fabiano Contarato (Rede-ES) demanded an apology from the entrepreneur Otávio Fakhoury by homophobic publications against the parliamentarian. The situation was exposed during testimony in the Covid’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI), this Thursday, 30.

The CPI decided to call the Senate Police and the Public Ministry to investigate the occurrence of a crime of homophobia by the businessman, who was summoned to the commission after being accused of financing the dissemination of fake news on the internet. He is the subject of an investigation in the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

No dia 12 de maio deste ano, Contarato publicou uma mensagem no Twitter cobrando a prisão do ex-secretário de comunicação do governo Bolsonaro Fabio Wajngarten and misspelled the word “flagrant”, writing that it had “configured fragrant state”.

The businessman republished Contarato’s message offending the congressman due to the senator’s sexual orientation. “The delegate, an open homosexual, was perhaps thinking about the perfume of someone there in that plenary… Who would be the ‘perfume’ that captivated him?”, he wrote.

This Thursday, Contarato assumed the chair of the CPI meeting and demanded an apology from the businessman to the LGBTQIA+ community, “Money doesn’t buy dignity. Your family is no better than mine,” said the senator. “If you do this to me, as a senator, imagine in Brazil, which is the country that kills the most LGBTQIA+ population?”

‘Immeasurable pain’: Fabiano @ContaratoSenate asks that the crime of homophobia be investigated on the part of the Pocket-born businessman Otávio Fakhoury; watch the full statement at #CPIdaCovid https://t.co/jMpkHwMCpS pic.twitter.com/Ok8DCiW55o — Estadão (@Estadao) September 30, 2021

Fabiano Contarato was the first openly homosexual senator of the Republic to be elected to the position in the country. “This pain is immeasurable, there is no money to pay for it, I am exposing my husband, my children, my family, so that other people do not have to go through the same”, he said.

Then the businessman apologized to the senator. “Really, my comment was unfortunate, it was a joking comment. I think it’s a bad joke,” said Fakhoury.

The businessman said that he had forgotten about the publication until it was exposed at the CPI. “You shouldn’t just ask for forgiveness from me,” countered Contarato, prompting the businessman to apologize “to everyone who felt offended by these comments.”