Faithful elects Willian as the best player for Corinthians in September; steering wheel the worst

Corinthians took to the field only four times during the month of September. In retrospect, it was three draws and one victory. For the construction of the invincibility, the team had a great reinforcement.

It’s about the attacker Willian, who went back to wearing the alvinegra shirt after 14 years, and was voted best player of the month by the fans who follow the My Timon. The average rating of the last reinforcement of the East Side club for the season was 8.5.

The shirt 10 only participated in the last two clashes played. The athlete, who was announced on the first day of September, could not debut before due to the need to readaptation to Brazilian football and the notification issued by Anvisa. Thus, it was used by Sylvinho only in matches against América-MG and Palmeiras.

Willian hasn’t scored a goal yet, but was considered a key player in Derby. At the time, he almost gave his first assist for Róger Guedes to score. However, what would be shirt 123’s second goal, which started with the winger getting rid of two markers, was disallowed by the VAR for offside.

Himself Roger Guedes appears as the second most voted in the period. The newcomer ended his first month as a Corinthians player with an average rating of 8.1. In third place, with a score of 7.8, the midfielder Gabriel Pereira closes the Corinthians podium.

Also according to the Faithful vote, the worst player was Gabriel. The steering wheel, which was suspended and was out of the derby against Palmeiras, had an average of 2.8. It is worth remembering that shirt 5 received a punishment of two rounds without going on the field, so he does not participate in this Saturday’s duel, against Red Bull Bragantino, at 19:00, away from home.

Check out the Corinthians games in September 2021

Corinthians 1 x 1 Youth – 09/07/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Atlético-GO 1 X 1 Corinthians – 12/09/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 1 x America-MG – 09/19/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 2 x 1 Palmeiras – 09/25/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

See the Corinthians cast notes in September 2021

