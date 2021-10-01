Fakhoury insists on denial and positions himself in the CPI as a ‘martyr of pocketbookism’, assess senators | Covid’s CPI

In just over six hours of testimony to Covid’s CPI, the pocket-spirited businessman Otávio Fakhoury was labeled a “denialist” by senators and criticized for presenting himself as a “martyr of pocketbookism” by classifying as “opinion” the disclosure of lies to discredit vaccines and the use of masks.

Fakhoury, who introduced himself as an investor and entrepreneur in the real estate industry, was called to testify due to the suspicion of having supported channels and accounts on social networks that spread fake news in relation to treatment and prevention models for Covid-19, the which he denies.

On Thursday, senators presented several publications in which the businessman attacked vaccines against Covid-19 and defended what he called “early treatment”, a model that does not exist and whose adopted drugs have already proven ineffective against the disease.

At the CPI, the businessman maintained his position: he disqualified the use of masks and questioned the effectiveness of the vaccines, saying that immunizing agents against the coronavirus are still in the testing phase.

Hours after the statement, the vice president of the CPI, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), said that the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) sent a statement in which he contested the speech.

“All vaccines used in Brazil have gone through test phases 1, 2 and 3. So, the vaccine is safe. Vaccines authorized by Anvisa were also authorized by WHO [Organização Mundial da Saúde] and by the FDA [a agência reguladora norte-americana] and provided information on efficacy and safety for its use and from the phase 1, 2 and 3 trials”, read Rodrigues.

During the deposition, Fakhoury was criticized by senators. “You are a denialist, you induced the death of Brazilians,” said commission president Omar Aziz (PSD-AM).

Randolfe Rodrigues rebelled after the businessman said his participation in a video against the use of masks was “opinion”.

‘This is not freedom of opinion. When your opinion compromises everyone’s health, that’s not freedom of opinion. This is a crime,” he stated (video below).

Towards the end of the CPI meeting, Senator Soraya Thronicke (PSL-MS) emphasized the same criticism.

“Freedom of speech is not safe conduct to commit crimes,” he said (video below).

“He here defended everything he did, all his ideas, as a kind of martyr to pocketnarism. Only, in fact, he confessed to a series of crimes. It will greatly reduce our work”, declared senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE).

“I was unjustly accused and slandered as a propagator of fake news, without ever having produced a single false news. By the way, I don’t produce news, I’m not a journalist. I am a citizen with an opinion”, said Fakhoury.

“I was also unfairly accused of financing hate speech, without ever having paid for any story or news, all because I dared to believe in free speech,” he continued.

Despite the denial, the businessman admitted that he has already financed the Instituto Força Brasil (IFB), the body of which he is the vice president, which tried to sell vaccines to the Brazilian government through Davati Medical Supply (video below).

He also admitted that he financed the National Critique, a website that spread false news about combating and preventing coronavirus.

He stated that he has ended his “collaboration” and that lately he has not been on the vehicle’s board because he has “been very busy”.

When asked about his relationship with Paulo Eneas, owner of Crítica Nacional, Fakhoury said that he is a tenant of an apartment he owns. Fakhoury says Eneas pays him the rent.

Connection with Eduardo Bolsonaro

Fakhoury was PSL’s treasurer in São Paulo, when the board was chaired by deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro. He is currently president of the PTB state board of São Paulo, whose national president, Roberto Jefferson, an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, is in prison.

To the senators, the businessman confirmed that he donated R$ 200,000 to the Instituto Conservador-Liberal, created by the son of the president of the Republic.

The appeal, he said, was aimed at holding the conservative event CPAC Brasil. “There were two payments of BRL 65,000, one of BRL 35,000 and another one of BRL 35,000 is still missing”, he said.

According to senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), the CPI has documents that indicate Fakhoury’s plans to buy radios with Eduardo Bolsonaro to implement a right-wing project.

The businessman confirmed that he asked the deputy to “nominate radio owners so that I could go directly to look for and negotiate, which did not happen.” “He just made a nomination,” he said.

Fakhoury also stated that, in one of the conversations with Eduardo Bolsonaro, they even raised the possibility of resorting to BNDES financing for the project. “But that never happened, I never communicated with anyone there,” he said.

Calheiros reinforced that there are also messages exchanged with Eduardo in which Fakhoury talks about seeking the government’s Communication Department to deal with the matter. The businessman said that “he didn’t have the conversation”.