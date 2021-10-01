Father had a marriage to cover up incest with his daughter, she says | Ceará

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

Maria Aparecida Barroso, 36, was arrested last Monday (27), on suspicion of paying R$3,000 to two men to kill her 39-year-old husband Jaelson Oliveira. During the action, Jaelson’s 20-year-old daughter was also shot and lost sight in one eye. The girl’s boyfriend, Antônio Herilson da Silva Lopes, 26, who, according to the police, participated in a three-way relationship with father and daughter, was also captured and is suspected of helping Aparecida in the crime.

“When she was arrested, we started to ask the reasons that led to this action. She said that she really suffered psychological violence, physical violence. She wanted to separate and he wouldn’t let her. Talking to her, we noticed that he wanted to keep this relationship by force to cover up the relationship he had with his daughter,” said Daniel Aragão.

Jaelson was heard by the police this Thursday at the Instituto Doutor José Frota, in Fortaleza, where he is hospitalized. According to the delegate, the man confirmed that had a romantic relationship with her own daughter for 1 year and 8 months.

“It confirms the incestuous relationship. 1 year and 8 months ago they started this love relationship. Both say it was a mutual passion,” says the delegate.

Jaelson’s daughter was heard by the Civil Police on Wednesday (29), at the Canindé Police Station, in an investigation into the possible rape of the father against his daughter during childhood. However, according to the delegate, the young woman told him that she was in love with her own father and that the relationship only started after she turned 18 years old.

“He wasn’t recognized as a father until she was 10 years old. He had the DNA, confirmed the paternity, at 12 years old she moved in with him, around 18 years old was when he started this love relationship with his daughter. We tried to do everything. the investigation to find out if he really could have entered into this crime of rape of the vulnerable, but it was not confirmed, at least with what was said by them. It is difficult to have a witness, considering that it is a crime between four walls, so none of the two confirmed”, explains the head of the regional police station in Canindé.

Boyfriend in a three-way relationship

Also according to the delegate, the daughter’s boyfriend agreed to have a three-way sexual relationship, not knowing that the third person was his father-in-law.

“According to them, the relationship with three was only in one episode. She (daughter) invited Herilson to make a relationship with three. Herilson claims that he did not know that the second man would be her father. He was, said that the bedroom it was dark, after the relationship had happened, when they left the room, he saw that it was the father. That’s when he revolted, went to Aparecida and told all the facts,” says the chief.

In testimony, Aparecida informed the police chief that she was already suffering physical and psychological violence from Jaelson and this episode in his relationship with his daughter was the culmination of her plotting the crime against her partner.

“I asked why she didn’t go to the police station, she didn’t give a statement and inform that she was being attacked, for the police to act and ask for protective measures. She said that he said that if she went when she got home, he would kill her. She stayed afraid, it wasn’t and ended up reaching the extreme”.

ACRE: Military sergeants take on trisal and create a profile to share routine

Military sergeants take on trisal and create a profile to share routine SAINTS: Accused of killing young man in ‘trisal’ out of jealousy sentenced to 16 years in prison

The crime took place on June 29th. Jaelson Camelo de Oliveira, the father, and the daughter, a 20-year-old girl, arrived at home when they were hit by firearms.

Father and daughter were helped to a health unit in the region. According to the delegate investigating the case, Jaelson’s daughter was injured by mistake, as the target of the executioners was only the father.

According to the Civil Police, a few hours after the crime, the Military Police apprehended a man and a 17-year-old teenager, suspected of participating in the two murder attempts. During the investigation, the military police seized a revolver, which was allegedly used in the crime.

Also according to the police, the first to learn of the supposed love relationship between father and daughter was the girl’s boyfriend. He agreed to have threesomes and he told the case to Maria Aparecida.

1 of 1 Woman arrested on suspicion of ordering the murder of father and daughter with whom they had a three-way relationship — Photo: TV Verdes Mares/Reprodução Woman is arrested on suspicion of ordering the murder of father and daughter with whom they had a three-way relationship — Photo: TV Verdes Mares/Reprodução

Given the situation, according to the police, she offered BRL 3,000 for the girl’s boyfriend to hire the perpetrators of the crime, occurred in June of this year.

Victims were shot in the driveway. Both were helped to a health unit in the region. The daughter has already been discharged, but has lost sight in one eye. Jaelson has been hospitalized for three months.