Faustão na Band will be from Monday to Friday and will replace pastor RR Soares

The new program of Faust Silva, 71, in Band, will have the return of dancers of Faustão. Dancing, they opened the event this Thursday (30) which announced the news of the grid of Band for 2022. It was also confirmed that the attraction will be called Faustão na Band, and will be shown from Monday to Friday, in prime time – probably between 8:30 pm and 10:45 pm, which encompasses the space occupied by the pastor for more than 12 years. RR Soares.

For contractual reasons, Faustão was not present in the advertisement. Cris Gomes, former Globo, director of the new attraction, said that more than 300 professionals from different areas are already developing the program, which will tour Brazil. “It’s one of the biggest projects of our careers,” he said. However, Faustão’s paintings and news were not disclosed in the Band.

The video also featured Luciana Cardoso, creative director and wife of the presenter, Beto Silva, who directed Dança dos Famosos, and José Armando Vanucci, responsible for the final text of the former Domingão, as well as Leonor Corrêa, sister of Fausto, who in recent years he was at SBT, and he returned to work with him, signing the directorship of the new program.

After 32 years at Globo, the presenter announced his departure from the channel in January this year. The decision would have been made after the network proposed a change in the day of its program, to Thursday nights. With that, a year of special frames was determined to mark his departure, with the Super Dance of the Famous.

But in June, Globo announced the anticipation of Faustão’s departure from the channel. In a statement, the station stated that the parties decided together for the early termination “for strategic and internal reasons”.

At the time, the hiring of Faustão by Band had already been announced. Tiago Leifert temporarily replaced Faustão in charge of Super Dança dos Famousos, but Luciano Huck was chosen to take the place of the presenter for good. He debuted Domingão with Huck on September 5th.