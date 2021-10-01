Federal government determines the return of servers to face-to-face work. See date and rules

The federal government determined the return of public servants to face-to-face work. According to the announcement, only employees whose health is compromised will remain in the home office.

The Ministry of Economy’s Secretariat for Management and Personal Performance will require a declaration of complete vaccination for at least 30 days for the return, which must take place on October 15, the date that the normative instruction issued this Friday (October 1st) passes for real.

“All public servants and employees are eligible to return to face-to-face work”, emphasizes an excerpt of the document.

The servers were removed from face-to-face work in March 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, a disease caused by the new coronavirus.

If the civil servant wants to remain in a home office, he/she must send a self-declaration by e-mail to the immediate supervisor.

“It is up to the immediate head of the civil servant or public employee to assess the incompatibility between the nature of the activities performed by him and the remote work regime”, says the instruction.

The instruction asks the agencies to observe the guidelines of the Ministry of Health to minimize the risk of contagion by Covid-19, such as individual protection and measures in relation to suspected and confirmed cases of the disease.

Concessions and payments of overtime service, transportation allowance, night surcharge and occupational surcharges for employees who are working remotely are prohibited.

Anyone who becomes ill must submit the leave certificate within a period of up to five days, counting from the date of the beginning of the leave.

See the requirements to be able to remain in remote work:

age 60 years or older;

smoking;

obesity;

cardiomyopathies of different etiologies (heart failure, ischemic cardiomyopathy, etc.);

arterial hypertension;

cerebrovascular disease;

severe or decompensated lung diseases (moderate/severe asthma, COPD);

immunosuppression and immunosuppression;

advanced-stage chronic kidney disease (grades 3, 4, and 5);

diabetes mellitus, according to clinical judgment;

chromosomal diseases with a state of immune fragility;

malignant neoplasm (except non-melanotic skin cancer);

hepatical cirrhosis;

hematologic diseases (including sickle cell anemia and thalassemia);

gestation;

servers as parents, stepparents or stepmothers who have children or guardians who have custody of minors of school age or younger, in places where the suspension of in-person classes or daycare services is still maintained, and who need the assistance of a of parents or guardian, and who does not have a spouse, partner or other adult family member in the residence able to provide assistance.

According to data from August, about 190,000 civil servants are working remotely, which represents approximately 32% of the total active civil servants in the federal Executive, which has 586 thousand active employees.

The removal of public servants generated savings of R$ 1.4 billion to the government’s coffers between March 2020 and June 2021, according to the Ministry of Economy. There was a reduction in expenses with daily rates, tickets, travel expenses, energy, water supply and copies of documents.

With the new instruction, all bodies must inform the total number of public servants working in their division, specifying how many are in each work regime: face-to-face and remote.