Federal Police investigate Diego Costa, from Atlético-MG, for alleged participation in a betting scheme, says website

Forward Diego Costa, from Atlético-MG, is the target of investigation by the Federal Police of Sergipe, where he was born. The information was initially released by the Ge.

‘Operation Distraction’ investigates “alleged practice of exploiting games of chance, money laundering, evasion of currency and criminal organization involving the gambling site ESPORTENET, its owners, financial operators and financier”, says the statement released on Thursday (30) by the PF.

As found the Ge, the Spanish-naturalized Brazilian is pointed out as the alleged financier of the scheme, which also involves money changers and search and seizure operations in other states.

Also according to the website’s report, Atlético-MG did not manifest itself and is waiting for the development to take a position.

See below the note from the Federal Police:

On the morning of this Wednesday, 09/30/2021, the Federal Police launched the second phase of operation DISTRACTION, with the objective of obtaining evidence for investigation that investigates the alleged practice of exploitation of games of chance, money laundering, evasion of foreign exchange and criminal organization involving the ESPORTENET betting site, its owners, financial operators and financier.

In the first phase of the operation, which started on 03/03/2021, documents and electronic equipment were seized that allowed the investigation to be deepened and the amount of R$ 13,129,217.00 in cash was seized. Based on the evidence collected, it was possible to identify other betting platforms used by the group and individual companies and legal entities used for money laundering and currency evasion.

In addition, the participation of money changers that help the criminal organization in the process of evasion of currency was verified, as well as the participation of a football player who, supposedly, is the financier of the criminal scheme.

At this stage, the investigation is focused on the currency evasion process, focusing on the money changers and the betting site’s financier.

Seven search and seizure warrants are being fulfilled: 02 in Itabaiana/SE, 01 in Lagarto/SE, 02 in Simão Dias/SE, 01 in Salvador/BA and 01 in São Paulo/SP. The warrants were issued by the Court of the 6th Federal Court of Itabaiana/SE.

Warrants for the seizure of property belonging to those involved in the criminal scheme are also being complied with.”