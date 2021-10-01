Federal Police operation investigates betting site and football player – 09/30/2021 – Sports

This Thursday (30) the Federal Police launched the second phase of Operation Distraction. According to the institution, the objective is “to obtain evidence for investigation that investigates the alleged practice of exploiting games of chance, money laundering, evasion of currency and criminal organization involving a betting site, its owners, financial operators and financier”.

There is, says the PF, “the participation of a football player who, supposedly, is the financier of the criminal scheme”. According to the ge.globo website, this is Diego Costa, 32, who has not commented on the subject until the publication of this text. His club, Atlético-MG, also preferred, initially, not to manifest itself.

In the current phase of the operation, seven search warrants were fulfilled in five cities: Itabaiana (SE), Lagarto (SE) and Simão Dias (SE), Salvador (BA) and São Paulo (SP). Lagarto is the city where the center forward was born, who became naturalized and competed in two editions of the World Cup in Spain, in 2014 and 2018.

The Distraction, in its first phase, in March, seized documents, electronic equipment and R$ 13 million in cash. Based on the evidence collected six months ago, says the PF, “it was possible to identify other betting platforms used by the group, in addition to tax companies and legal entities used for money laundering”.

Now, according to the statement regarding the seizures on this farm, the federal police are focused “on the process of evasion of currency, focusing on the money changers and the betting site’s financier”, which would be Diego Costa. The site in question is Esportenet, which also did not comment on the investigation.