Felipe Melo designs Libertadores final: “Hardest game of the season”

O palm trees managed to qualify for the second consecutive Libertadores final by drawing 1-1 with Atlético-MG, last Tuesday. After the match, in the locker room at Mineirão, defensive midfielder Felipe Melo valued the feat and has already projected the decision, which will be against Flamengo, noting that it will be the toughest game of the season.

“Dreaming, we dream. We prophesy with our mouth and we realize. We go to the field and do our best. Before, I said that I want everyone to leave their best on the field, and our best today it was enough. Today we were a cup team. A lot of humility, there’s still a game to go, for sure the hardest game of the season and we’ll do everything to live that title again,” said the player to Palmeiras official channels.

“Let’s celebrate because it’s not easy to get here. From last year’s semifinals, only Palmeiras arrived. So, we have to value this group, this club, plus this achievement, but understand that the main thing is still missing, which is the title” , completed.

The Libertadores grand final will be on November 27, in Montevideo, Uruguay. Palmeiras will return to the field next Sunday, at 6:15 pm (GMT), against Juventude, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão.

