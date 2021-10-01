Felipe Melo sends a message to Richarlison about ‘pinpricks’ in Argentina

Credit: Cesar Greco – Palmeiras

In an interview with “ESPN Argentina“, Felipe Melo was asked about Richarlison’s conduct in constantly provoking Argentina. Despite Brazil’s defeat in the Copa América final, the forward continues to mock Albiceleste on social networks, fueling rivalry between the countries. Thus, the midfielder of Palmeiras defended the healthy games, but stated that it is necessary to win to be able to make fun of the rival.

“It doesn’t bother me (the teasing), but you have to win, right? If I win, I speak. If I don’t win, I stay quiet at home. I think Richarlison has incredible potential to be a great player for a great club in Europe. He’s on a team, with all due respect, in the middle, which is Everton. But it has the potential to play for Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​PSG, Manchester United…”

“I respect each person’s personality. I believe that provoking the Argentines, as they do with the Brazilians, enriches the rivalry. If you lose the game, it’s time to shut up, I believe”, he said.

An admirer of Argentine football, Felipe Melo does not believe that Brasileirão is far above the national championship in the neighboring country. Thus, the shirt 30 recalled that Palmeiras was surpassed by Defensa y Justicia in the Recopa Sudamericana, something that demonstrates the evolution of the clubs.

“I don’t think the Brazilian Championship is better than the Argentine. What happened to us can easily happen. Defensa y Justicia came and beat us. Matches are won on the field beyond any name”, analyzed.

READ TOO

Palmeiras manager surprises and indicates Felipe’s future honey

Philip honey surprises by revealing how it will celebrate its place in the Libertadores final

Philip honey opens the game and says: “Football should not be mixed with politics”

Will the Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Flamengo in Uruguay have a public?

All about the Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Flamengo

Which teams qualify for the Club World Cup?

Lugano indicates Brazilian teams that can beat Real Madrid or Barça

Palmeiras: Abel Ferreira’s future may have days numbered and it depends on a condition