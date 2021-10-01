Felipe Melo stays, Club World Cup, fans in the final of the Libertadores, backstage and Abel thrilled: the last of Palmeiras

The Palmeirense fan is still ecstatic. After heroic classification for the final of the Copa Libertadores, the Palestinians are still celebrating the vacancy. And, yesterday, Flamengo also confirmed its ticket to Montevideo. It will be such a game!

Let’s go to this Thursday’s top news

Midfielder Felipe Melo has a contract until December with Verdão. But with the change of board in November, a new contract could be offered. Maurício Galiotte, current president, did not want to extend the relationship for another year.

Get to know the teams that will play in the international tournament, which still doesn’t have a date or place to take place. Japan, previously chosen, withdrew.

Palms 2 x 1 America-MG | Brasileirão 2021 Important brand of Palmeiras

Conmebol has not yet confirmed if there will be supporters in the grand final between Palmeiras and Flamengo. But some Uruguayan entities have already said that 50% of the public will be released. The percentage can still increase.

See with all the backstage details the draw of Palmeiras against Atlético-MG. Equality yielded classification for the big decision of the continental tournament.

Palestinian coach received a ticket from a fan. The paper was placed in the Portuguese man’s room, who was moved by what he read. He posted on Twitter with a photo of the phrase.

