FGV: “Combo of Problems” Leads to Biggest High in Economic Uncertainty Since April 2020 | Brazil

In addition to driving the index to the highest level since March 2021 (136.5 points), the increase was the most significant since April 2020 (43.4 points), a month after the start of the pandemic, commented Gouvea.

For the specialist, as the uncertainties in different areas are still operating at a high in Brazil, it is difficult to predict with the future trajectory of the IIE-Br. But she warns: the higher the indicator’s highs, the more difficult it will be to return to the level observed in the pre-pandemic period, in the range of 115 points.

People walk with masks in a commercial region in Brazil — Photo: Tomaz Silva/Agência Brasil

When detailing the behavior of the IIE-Br, the technician said that September revealed several problems that led to caution in relation to economic activity. In the economic field, there was a significant advance in inflation and no sign of a robust reaction in the labor market.

“We already had rising inflation and now there is no forecast when it will converge to levels close to the target [do Banco Central]” said Gouvea. For 2021, the inflation target is 3.75%, with a tolerance interval of 1.5 percentage points up or down. “We have the water crisis, getting worse and depending on the rains,” he recalled the economist at FGV.

In the political field, she highlighted the turmoil surrounding the threats of President Jair Bolsonaro and his supporters to the institutions. On the 7th, independence holiday, protests in Pockets called for the closing of Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and the president even said that he would no longer respect the decisions of Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

“There was an increase in political instability. This is a very big problem, because it bumps into the economy, fiscal policies, and even for next year,” said Gouvea, recalling that 2022 is an election year.

The technician stated that market specialists still have doubts about whether Brazil will respect the spending ceiling. “There are many doubts about spending ceiling space and also about reallocating spending on financing to Auxílio Brasil [o substituto do Bolsa Família] in 2022,” he added.

In addition, in the health field, the economist recalls that the pandemic is not over. “We must not forget that the pandemic persists as well as uncertainties regarding the delta variant,” he said, citing the most transmissible strain of the covid-19 virus, originating from India. In her opinion, there are still doubts about how the delta will evolve in Brazil.