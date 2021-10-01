‘Fifa 22’ takes advantage of the graphical and technical evolution in the new generation of consoles; g1 played | Games

It’s that time of year when football game fans save a little money to buy the new edition of their favorite series of the genre.

“Fifa 22” is released for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S, Switch, Stadia and computers this Friday (1st) with the ever-reliable graphical and technical evolution, which this time advances a little further thanks to the new generation of consoles.

With him, also comes that old question whether a new annual game is really needed to slightly update what has been seen in recent editions.

A doubt is accentuated by the decision of Konami, Electronic Arts’ main rival in the field of digital football, to transform its “Pro Evolution Soccer” franchise into the free “eFootball”, with free updates every season.

With the failure of the launch of the competition this Thursday (30), with memes and criticism of the new graphics, the answer to the question for now is positive. – but you can almost say that it happens almost more by luck than by judgment.

Watch the trailer for ‘Fifa 22’

More realism once again

The big evolution features in “Fifa 22” is the HyperMotion system, one of those new features promised every year that even results in more advanced graphics and physics when analyzed in replays or collisions, but which at distance from the classic side camera affects more the pace of the game ,

That’s because the technology with more than 4,000 new animations, resulting from motion capture performed in real matches, increases realism.

The last two paragraphs can practically be copied and pasted with each new edition, with small changes such as name and explanation of technique.

So, as much as the evolution is welcome, it hardly justifies the investment in a new big game, which currently can hardly be purchased for less than BRL 300.

2 of 2 The Ultimate Team mode is present once again in ‘Fifa 22’ — Photo: Publicity Ultimate Team mode is present once again in ‘Fifa 22’ — Photo: Publicity

Somebody help us, Lazarus, to understand

The truth is that each edition of “Fifa” proves more obsolete – especially compared to what Konami did.

EA’s main livelihood with the franchise has long been on Ultimate Team. The mode, in which players build their own teams from cards representing real athletes to take on other people online, can be irritating to casual fans, but it’s undoubtedly been the game’s main attraction for years.

It is possible to evolve without investing a penny, in addition to the price of the game, but it is obvious that the most passionate spend good sums not to get nervous in every game.

With little news in Ultimate Team mode compared to “Fifa 21”, the lack of reasons for the developer to continue forcing its audience to buy a new game every year becomes increasingly glaring.

Especially if an opening of this system would result in more players and, consequently, more packs of cards sold.

As with the rest of the game, the campaign mode and Volta can’t commit enough to move forward to deserve much attention.

The career now offers more interaction options that influence the relationship with the coach, but it is far from stealing the focus of matches with friends or opponents online on Ultimate.

Volta continues with the playful mood of the late “Fifa Street” series, but still lacking enough personality to distract for more than a few minutes.

With all this, the impression that the era of annual editions is outdated is reinforced. “Fifa 22” relies on a new generation of consoles and the failure of the competition, but things won’t stay that way forever.

“Fifa” and the former “Pro Evolution Soccer” – formerly “Winning Eleven”, now “eFootball” – spent decades trading the title of best franchise, at least for Brazilians.

As much as EA has established itself in recent years as the mainstay, and Konami shows no reliable signs of reaction, history shows that this comfort can be treacherous.

The Japanese broke their face in this match, but the running points championship has these things.