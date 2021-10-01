Film receives rating and first reviews on Rotten Tomatoes

Venom’s second film was much better than the first for critics!

After several date changes, Venom: Time of Carnage is finally close to its debut. The initial reaction to the second production of the Sony Focused on the symbiote shows a much more positive reception than the first feature had by critics. To date, the film has gained 76% critical approval in the review aggregator. Rotten Tomatoes, a number much higher than the 30% of its predecessor.

A total of 50 reviews were released, of which 38 were positive and 12 were negative. Thus, the critics’ consensus has not yet been released on the platform, but you can check the main opinions about the feature below:

Leah Greenblatt, gives Entertainment Weekly, he said:

“A sequence in which the title is both a promise and a premise, in its entirety.”

Kristen Page-Kirby, of Washington Post, suggests that those who liked the first have nothing to worry about:

“This sequel comfortably inhabits the same silly space as its predecessor. If you liked the first one, you’ll like this one.”

Kate Erbland, of indiewire, highlighted the venom:

“It doesn’t need to have Carnage (or, hell, even Carnage), it just needs to have Venom, and more of it.”

John DeFore, of Hollywood Reporter, also compared the production to the first film:

“While it will appeal to most fans of the 2018 movie, Carnage proves that superhero fatigue applies to nonheroes as well.”

Lindsey Bahr, of Associated Press, gave credit to the performance of Tom Hardy:

“It’s hard to exaggerate how much the relative success of this movie is due to Hardy and his performance risking everything as Eddie and Venom.”

Peter Debruge, gives Variety, criticized the direction:

“Overseeing everything is Serkis, who understands the technology needed to capture virtual performances better than most, but demonstrates almost no vision as a director.”

Mick LaSalle, of San Francisco Chronicle, was very direct in his review:

“It’s the worst movie Tom Hardy has ever made. It’s the worst movie Woody Harrelson has ever made. And it’s the worst movie Michelle Williams has ever made.”

In Venom: Time of Carnage, the symbiote returns to action when the serial killer Cletus Kasady turns into Carnage. Besides Tom Hardy in the lead role, the production brings Woody Harrelson as the antagonist and still has Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott and Stephen Graham in your cast. In the United States, the film opens tomorrow, but it will arrive in Brazil one day October 7th, only in movie theaters.

Stay with: