Final between Athletico-PR and Bragantino guarantees Brasileirão 15 spots in continental competitions in 2022

With the confirmation of Athletico Paranaense’s classification for the Copa Sudamericana final, which will be played against Red Bull Bragantino, Brazil will have 15 representatives in continental competitions in the year 2022. liberators there will be nine teams, while in the continent’s second main tournament another six teams will fight for the title.

Currently with six vacancies distributed in the Brazilian championship, the tournament could go from a G6 to a G9. Adding to the end of the South American, a Libertadores decision, also with the Brazilians Palmeiras and Flamengo, influenced this increase.

As the continental champions guarantee a place in the next edition of the Libertadores, and with the presence of the four clubs between the first and ninth place in the table at this time, the first eight teams would go to the main tournament on the continent. However, with the spot in the Copa do Brasil, an extra spot may appear. Besides Flamengo and Athletico-PR, Fortaleza and Atlético Mineiro are also in the semifinals and are part of the first nine in Brasileirão.

Country with more participants in the Libertadores, Brazil will have for the first time nine participants in the 2022 tournament. Seven will guarantee a place in the group stage, while another two will compete in the previous stages of the competition.

Continental finals in 2021 will be played at the Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo (Photo: Reproduction / Twitter)

BOTTOM PART OF THE TABLE WILL ALSO BE FILLED

Openings in continental competitions go beyond Libertadores, obviously. In the Copa Sudamericana, Brazil has six more places guaranteed in the next edition of the tournament. And if the G6 becomes G9, the distribution will be from the tenth to the 15th place.

In other words, of the 20 teams that compete in the 2021 Brazilian Championship, 75% of the participants will have a South American tournament to compete in 2022, which is something unprecedented. With this setup, only the 16th place, which is the last to save from relegation, and the four Z4 teams, of course, will not have an international calendar next year.

This configuration is not a rule, as both the continental champions and the champion of the Copa do Brasil can drop their position in the Brazilian Championship. At the moment, however, everyone occupies the top half of the table.