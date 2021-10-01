Final Fantasy with music by Limp Bizkit has become a meme

A free demo of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was available this Friday (1), and one of the scenes is already drawing the attention of players… and memes!

That’s because the moment is, to say the least, unusual. It shows a character giving a speech about sacrifice and hope, until the protagonist takes his cell phone out of his pocket, puts it on Clean Bizkit to play and just walk away… making the song become a soundtrack.

Check it below:

And, as you’d expect, the reactions are as good as the scene itself.

>calls your RPG motivation bullshit

>doesn’t elaborate

“It snubs your roleplaying motivation. Don’t elaborate. Put Limp Bizkit on and go.”

“I’m ready for this Final Fantasy bullshit.”

It’s not possible that this is accidentally, the scene is done exactly as you would do a parody https://t.co/2XzVjLDYp1 — Hector De Paola (@zitosilva) October 1, 2021

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.