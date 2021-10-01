Finalist atmosphere: re-presentation of the Palmeiras squad has technical training and pool volleyball | palm trees

The Palmeiras squad held this Thursday afternoon, at the Football Academy, the first training session after qualifying for the Libertadores final. And the holders had a different activity than usual.

As part of the regenerative training, the players who played for more than 45 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Atlético-MG, last Tuesday, played volleyball in the pool.

1 of 3 Palmeiras players play pool volleyball at Academia de Futebol — Photo: César Greco/Agência Palmeiras Palmeiras players play pool volleyball at the Soccer Academy — Photo: César Greco/Agência Palmeiras

Scientific coordinator Daniel Gonçalves explained the benefits of the activity, which will be part of the players’ recovery process.

– Activities in water bring us several advantages, as we know that pressure facilitates muscle and body recovery. In addition, a climate-controlled environment at a higher temperature promotes the feeling of relaxation and recovery, all in a playful activity in which athletes have fun, promoting well-being and mental recovery. The acceptance was excellent, as they have contact with the ball and exercise other parts of the body – he said.

The players who acted for less than 45 minutes in the duel with Galo went to the field for technical training. Abel Ferreira worked transitions, changing passes, positioning, submissions, among others.

2 of 3 Abel Ferreira observes Gabriel Menino at Palmeiras training — Photo: César Greco/Agência Palmeiras Abel Ferreira observes Gabriel Menino at Palmeiras training — Photo: César Greco/Agência Palmeiras

Afterwards, the athletes were divided into teams of six components for confrontations on a reduced field. In the end, there were still free kicks.

The Palmeiras squad will train again this Friday, aiming at the game on Sunday, against Juventude, at Allianz Parque, for the Brasileirão.