Flamengo and Palmeiras should receive 12,000 tickets each for the Libertadores final

Uruguay and Conmebol authorities dream of 100% of the Centenario stadium on November 27

In preparation for the final of the Copa Libertadores, in Montevideo, Uruguay, on November 27, Conmebol, the Ministry of Public Health and the National Sports Secretary of the country are working so that the Centenário stadium can receive 100% of its capacity (about 60 thousand people).

The sports secretary, Sebastián Bauzá, confirmed to the Daily ovation, intending to open the stadium to its fullest capacity.

“We are working so that the final of the Copa Libertadores is with 100% of the capacity of the Centenário”.

Currently, Conmebol has guaranteed 50% of the capacity. But the advance of the vaccine in Uruguay, and the drop in the Covid-19 contagion makes the health authorities and the directors of the South American entity believe in the possibility of having the stadium in its entirety.

Bauzá, however, was keen to emphasize that, despite the desire, there is still no certainty that this will be possible.

“We are doing very well, but nobody has a crystal ball (to know how the Covid-19 contagion will behave in the coming weeks).

Next week, Conmebol will have a new meeting with the government of Uruguay to debate the possibility of receiving more than the 50% previously agreed upon.

Conmebol works with the following division of the stadium: the Olympic tribune, which can accommodate 24,000 people, would belong to the entity, which is entitled to 50% of the stadium’s total capacity, the remaining 50% are shared with the clubs, ie , 25% for each.

Palmeiras and Flamengo will have the stands Amsterdam and Colombes, who are behind the goals. Each one fits 12 thousand people. Therefore, if the stadium has 100% of its free capacity, each club can have a ticket load of between 12,000 tickets. The tribune América, which can hold about 10,000 people, would be held by the press, local authorities and guests.

As brought by Goal, more than 2,000 Flamengo fans have already secured travel packages to Uruguay, to watch the Copa Libertadores final. In addition, fans are organized caravans to reach the country.

The local authorities, however, have not yet informed what will be the requirements in the sanitary protocol for the entry of tourists into the country. It is noteworthy that Uruguay’s borders are still closed.