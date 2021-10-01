Flamengo exceeds budget target and reaches R$73 million in awards at Libertadores | Flamengo

The place in the Libertadores final will provide an important boost to Flamengo’s coffers. The club guaranteed another 6 million dollars (R$ 32 million at the current price) for the decision of the tournament, totaling, so far, at least 13.5 million dollars (R$ 73 million) in prize money in the competition.

The classification surpassed Flamengo’s minimum forecast for the season. In the budget prepared for 2021, the club estimated to reach, at least, the semifinals of the Libertadores. As a result, the award will be greater than expected by the red-black estimate.

If they are champions, Flamengo will increase their share even more: the prize for the winner of the final is 15 million dollars, which would yield, in total, 22.55 million dollars, the equivalent of R$ 122 million.

1 of 2 Renato Gaúcho embraces Bruno Henrique in Flamengo’s victory — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo Renato Gaúcho embraces Bruno Henrique in Flamengo’s victory — Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo

The Libertadores award:

Group stage: 3 million dollars (BRL 16 million)

3 million dollars (BRL 16 million) Final Octaves: 1.05 million dollars (BRL 5 million)

1.05 million dollars (BRL 5 million) Quarterfinals: 1.5 million dollars (BRL 8 million)

1.5 million dollars (BRL 8 million) Semifinals: 2 million dollars (BRL 10 million)

2 million dollars (BRL 10 million) Runner-up: 6 million dollars (R$ 32 million)

6 million dollars (R$ 32 million) Champion: 15 million dollars (BRL 81 million)

In the budget, Flamengo also predicted reaching the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil – a goal already fulfilled – and being at least second in the Brazilian Championship.

In the Copa do Brasil, the club guaranteed R$ 15.15 million in prize money. If he is champion, he will receive, in total, R$ 71.15 million.

In Brasileirão, if they reach the minimum goal, Flamengo will receive R$ 31.3 million. In case of title, the amount rises to R$33 million.