Flamengo plays the Libertadores final to fulfill the most daring goal he did when he was a Palmeiras ‘customer’

In November 2017, the Flamengo lost 2-0 to the palm trees in the 34th round of the Brazilian championship and completed the seventh game without being able to beat the rival who will meet again in the final of Libertadores Conmebol 2021 – interestingly, in the same month as the game four years ago, now in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Since that game at Allianz Parque, paulistas and cariocas have met nine times, and Flamengo hasn’t lost. A retrospective difficult to imagine, given the balance in the role played by the two clubs in recent seasons. But there is something that the rubro-negros, yes, predicted that year and are closer than ever to realizing.

It was also in 2017 that Flamengo, still under the management of Eduardo Bandeira de Mello, revised the strategic plan drawn up for the period from 2013 to 2020. In it, the team detailed the expected performance in the dispute for state, national and continental titles for that season. until 2021. And he set his goal: “to be the biggest and most victorious soccer team in the Americas”.

Well then. Time passed and, from 2017 to 2021, Flamengo is one of eight teams that were champions on the continent, between Libertadores and Sudamericana. If they leave with the title of Montevideo, they will be the only club with two cups in the period planned in their goals… The problem is that, if they lose, this feat will be precisely with Palmeiras.

In the last five years, Flamengo has already had the opportunity to win another great continental title, in 2017, but ended up losing the decision of the Sudamericana to Independiente, from Argentina. O river plate he could also have been bi of Libertadores, after taking the 2018 title, but lost the 2019 decision to Rubro-Negro himself.

It will be up to the 2021 final, then, to also decide who will be the most victorious club in the Americas in the last five years. Palmeiras will enter the field as current champion, after having Santos won in 2020, while Flamengo is looking to repeat 1981 and 2019 – Verdão, champion in 1999, can also be tri.

In the direct confrontation, in the last nine matches, Flamengo won five (including the last two games) and drew four (one of them, the last final between the teams, the Supercopa do Brasil, with a rubro-negro title, on penalties).

Before that, Flamengo’s last triumph was only in May 2014. Until they beat Palmeiras again, in 2019, the Cariocas accumulated four defeats and five draws in the same nine games they now boast of unbeaten.