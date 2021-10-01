Flamengo reaches the Libertadores final with a better campaign than in 2019

Flamengo reaches the final of Libertadores 2021 with a better campaign than in 2019, when they were champions. The performance is better not only throughout the campaign until the decision, but especially in the knockout phase. When Renato Gaúcho took over and had better numbers than the Portuguese Jorge Jesus.

Undefeated, Flamengo had nine victories in 12 games, and another three draws. He scored 32 goals and took 12. Average of 2.67 scored per game. In the knockout match with Renato Gaúcho, there were six straight victories. In the group stage, three wins and three draws under the command of Rogério Ceni.





In 2019, reaching the decision came with a less overwhelming attack than the current one, but a slightly more consistent defense. There were 22 goals until the match against River Plate, and nine conceded.

In total, the team had six wins, three draws and three defeats. In the knockout match with Jorge Jesus, he lost one, drew two and won three. With Abel Braga, in the group stage, there were three wins, one draw and two defeats.

Coach Jorge Jesus recently said that Renato Gaúcho will “never” repeat his story at Flamengo. In an interview with “SBT”, the Portuguese man recalled his time in the rubro-negro, after qualifying for the Champions League group stage with Benfica.

When the reporter said that Renato Gaúcho “hasn’t won any title yet and hasn’t done the story that Jorge Jesus had at Flamengo,” the coach interrupted him:

“Nor never will,” said Jesus.

The Portuguese won the Libertadores and Brasileirão in 2019 with the rubro-negro, and was also champion of the Campeonato Carioca, the Recopa Sudamericana and the Supercopa do Brasil in 2020 before returning to his home country. Jesus bet Flamengo will reach the Libertadores decision.

— Flamengo had a bit of luck in the draw, as you say in Brazil, [jogou] against teams with less value. I’m sure Flamengo will be in the final, because this team [Barcelona de Guayaquil] I know it well, we played at Maracanã and won 3-0 [na fase de grupos no ano passado]. It will be a final for Libertadores do Flamengo against Palmeiras or Atlético-MG – he opined.

After Jesus left last year, Flamengo’s team still passed through the hands of Domènec Torrent and Rogério Ceni until closing with Renato Gaúcho, hired in July.