Flamengo: Renata Fan wears the colors of Rubro-Negro on a live program and fans go crazy on the web

Renata Fan drew attention on the web this Thursday (30), after wearing an outfit with the colors of Flamengo. The presenter of the Band, an open fan of Internacional, bet on a black blouse and a red skirt to lead the Open Game.

Fans of Mais Querido do Brasil, of course, went wild with the look used by the former model. “Renata Fan is a luxury today all crafted in rubro-negro“, wrote a Twitter user. “Renata Fan in red and black, I think deep down she has a red-black tip,” joked another.

Renata clarifies controversy with makeup artist

The blonde also spoke about a controversy involving her name. That’s because, in a video that went viral in recent days, the communicator did not like it when a makeup artist tried to comb her hair and pushed her away. Many internet users were disappointed with the attitude and accused the beauty of ‘pushing’ the employee.

Still, Renata doesn’t stop being criticized on social media. “And there are still people who pay hard for Renata Fan,” complained a Twitter user. “I’m glad it’s only you who need to believe Renata Fan, because the images clearly show otherwise,” commented another.