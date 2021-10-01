Flamengo x Palmeiras: Conmebol and the Uruguayan government work for the end of Libertadores with up to 100% audience in Montevideo

The Copa Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Flamengo, scheduled for November 27, may have up to 100% audience. According to the Uruguayan sports secretary, Sebastián Bauzá, Conmebol and the Uruguayan government are working towards the possibility of reaching close to 60,000 fans at the Centenário Stadium, in Montevideo.





The information was revealed in an interview given by the secretary to Uruguayan radio Sport890 and reproduced by the newspaper “El País”. An audience of 50% would already be assured for decision, according to the daily. Conmebol has not yet officially announced any information about the presence of fans in the final.

Finalists:Flamengo and Palmeiras spark debate: Are national rivalries overcoming local rivals?

Also according to the daily, the Uruguayan sports secretariat has held weekly meetings with the confederation to discuss the issue and has consulted the country’s health ministry to try to reach an ideal number of fans for the decision. The low in cases of Covid-19 and the good response to the vaccine can facilitate an authorization.

According to “El País”, the government should announce, this month, an authorization of 20% more public in the country’s stadiums. But the 100% in Libertadores’ decision follows as “more a yearning than a certainty”.

The way:How and how much does it cost to travel to Montevideo for the Libertadores final

In August, the government of Uruguay announced the opening of the borders to foreigners as of November 1st. Among the requirements for Brazilians are proof of vaccination (preferably the one generated in Spanish by the application Conecta SUS) and the presentation of a negative RT-PCR test for Covid-19 made up to 72 hours before the trip.

Under renovations on the lawn and in the changing rooms, the Centenario has a total capacity for around 60,000 people. A considerable audience for the city of just over a million inhabitants. According to tourism data, before the pandemic, the whole country received just over 450,000 Brazilians in 2018. This number was a little bit May in 2019.

Liberators: Why will it be difficult and very expensive for the Brazilian to travel to Montevideo for the final?

Having the total capacity allowed would mean that the capital would receive in a weekend practically 15% of all Brazilian travelers who visited Uruguay in 2018.

The Uruguayan capital will also host the finals of the Sudamericana (20th) and the Women’s Libertadores (21st).