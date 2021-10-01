Fluminense sends protocol to city hall and requests release for 20,000 fans against Fortaleza | Rio de Janeiro

the reunion between Fluminense and your cheerleading is pre-booked. This Thursday, the club formalized a request to the City Hall of Rio de Janeiro and the Municipal Health Department for the release of the public in the game against Fortaleza next Wednesday, at 21:30 (GMT), at Maracanã, by 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. The information was released by the website “Uol” and confirmed by the ge , which determined the load requested in the protocol proposed by Tricolor: 20 thousand.

The only one of the big clubs in Rio that still hasn’t had the fans’ return in their games with the drop in the number of dead and infected in the Covid-19 pandemic, Fluminense had been planning in recent days for the return of the public. Before Tuesday’s meeting of the clubs with the CBF, which authorized the presence of fans in Serie A, the tricolor board met in one of the Maracanã boxes to discuss the matter before the 2-1 victory over Bragantino.

As it will be the first game that Fluminense will organize with the public amidst the health protocols in the pandemic, the board treats the match as a test event and therefore did not ask for the maximum load of 35,000 (50% of Maracanã), as authorized by the city for Flamengo in the Libertadores semifinal. In contact by email, the press office of the Municipal Health Department confirmed receipt of the tricolor protocol:

“This Thursday (09/30) the Municipal Health Department received an official letter from Fluminense. The protocol presented by the club will be evaluated by the Health Surveillance Institute (IVISA)”, informed the agency.

Fluminense is awaiting formal authorization from the city hall, which should happen as it did for Flamengo, Vasco and Botafogo. After the government’s release, the trend is for tickets to start being sold over the internet on Saturday to be picked up on the day of the game. The club will also disclose ticket prices and protocols for accessing the stadium.

