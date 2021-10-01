‘Food from the same bag’ · TV News

Dayane Mello revolted after being accused of causing a collective punishment in A Fazenda 13. The model heard Mileide Mihaile say it was her fault and told her to speak to her face, in addition to denying that she was responsible for the infraction. “You’re all doughnuts,” he snapped.

The confusion began after Wesley Safadão’s ex-wife claimed that the punishment of running out of salt until the next replacement was the fault of the robe Dayane took to the stall, but without realizing that she was around. “Is everything my fault now?” the model interrupted.

“I’ve been taking a robe to the stall for three weeks and I’ve never been punished. Is it my fault now?” she continued. “In the manual it is written that you can’t take anything, you just have to read it”, argued Mileide. “And can you say with absolute certainty that this is what gave the punishment?” Dayane countered. “No,” said the businesswoman, annoyed.

“So that’s it. What you did is very serious. And if you’re going to talk, at least say it in your face,” the model shot. “I’m talking to your face,” said the influencer. “Because I’m here and I listened. You’re all dough in the same sack”, revolted the former Big Brother Italia participant.

Then Aline Mineiro arrived and consoled the model. “Everything is you,” joked the ex-panicat. “Everything! It’s all me, especially now that I’m back from the field. If I do something, it’s 15 votes. The others take punishment and no one says anything,” Dayane said in a loud voice.

