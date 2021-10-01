For Lugano, three Brazilian teams can beat Barcelona and Real Madrid: ‘I’m convinced’

It sounds utopian, but Flamengo, Palmeiras and Atlético-MG can beat Real Madrid and Barcelona. At least, that’s what the former player thinks Lugano. The commentator, who has worked in Europe and South America, said on ESPN FC that the three Brazilian semi-finalists in the Libertadores would be able to unseat the powerful Spaniards.

The Uruguayan idol of São Paulo also stated that such results could be obtained at the historic Camp Nou and Santiago Bernabéu, stadiums in Barcelona and Real Madrid.

– I am convinced that the three teams we mentioned (Atlético-MG, Flamengo and Palmeiras) and maybe some others from Brazil, can perfectly beat Real Madrid and Barcelona inside their stadium perfectly today – he began.

Lugano also highlighted that he does not see such differences between football played in the Old Continent and South America.

– I think the difference is more in the assembly of the show than the show itself. This is where Europeans take advantage of us. Me, who played in Europe and South America, there I felt like another player being exactly the same or even worse than here. It’s the vision I had – completed the commentator.

Flamengo and Palm Trees, two of the clubs mentioned by Lugano, will face off on November 27, according to the Libertadores da América decision, at the Estadio Centenário, in Montevideo, Uruguay.