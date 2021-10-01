Former goalkeeper Marcos “predicts” for the Libertadores final

Former goalkeeper and idol of Palmeiras used social media to talk about the Copa Libertadores final

After a 1-1 draw with Atletico-MG, at Mineirão, the palm trees got the long-awaited place for the final of the liberators. Verdão will face Flamengo, who won both games against Barcelona-EQU on November 27, in Montevideo.

After Flamengo’s classification, the former goalkeeper of Verdão and idol of the club, commented on the cariocas being the favorites to win the competition and joked: “Well, now it’s just a matter of having the patience to listen for two months that we’re going to lose, by then, Flamengo”.

After the classification of Verdão, the former goalkeeper commented on the rivals ‘drying up’ the team from São Paulo and sent a message: “Talk guys, okay? This shirt here: We might even lose. But, never before playing. Shut up, hair dryer, Palmeiras tied”.

Marcão, as he is known in the football world, always uses social media to comment on the Verdão games, in good and bad times, and also take a break with rivals, especially those that ‘dry up’ Palmeiras.