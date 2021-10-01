Former secretary who fled trial for the death of 11,000 people in a concentration camp in Germany is found

BERLIN — A former secretary of the Stutthof Nazi concentration camp fled on Thursday to avoid being prosecuted for crimes against humanity on charges of helping to murder some 11,000 people. Irmgard Furchner, 96, was to be tried in court in the city of Itzehoe, in northern Germany. According to the spokesperson for the local justice, Frederike Mihffer, she was found hours later.

Europe:Former French President Sarkozy sentenced to one year in prison for illegal campaign financing

— The defendant was found (…). A doctor will determine if she can be detained and the court will later decide whether the arrest warrant will be served or not,” Mihffer said.

The escape was found because Furchner was not at the nursing home where she lives in the town of Quickborn when the police came to pick her up for the hearing. No information has been released as to where she was located later.

Inequality: Only 0.3% of Covid-19 vaccines were given in the poorest countries in the world

According to information from AFP, the court spokesperson said she had escaped by taxi. The court issued a search and arrest warrant against the woman, who had previously communicated to the judges her unwillingness to appear in court for trial. The prosecution considers her an accomplice in the deaths because all the documents issued in the concentration camp went through them.

“It’s a display of incredible disrespect for the rule of law and survivors,” said Christoph Heubner, vice president of the International Auschwitz Committee, which represents Nazi concentration camp survivors and their families.

Sarah Everard Case:murderer is sentenced to life imprisonment in UK

Podcasts

To the point The Prevent Senior case and the practice of palliative care



Lauro and Gabeira Bolsonaro’s loneliness after a thousand days of government



Malu is ON Nina da Hora: Digital scenario for elections needs to change now



CBN Panorama Fake News on the CPI agenda; Petrobras’ social program; high beer; security crisis in Ecuador





Irmgard worked as a stenographer (a professional who transcribes depositions in real time) and secretary at the Sutthof camp between June 1943 and April 1945, when it was closed down by the Red Army.

Today the place where the camp was located is within the territory of Poland, but at the time of World War II it belonged to the German region of Pomerania. The German Center for the Clarification of Nazi Crimes in Ludwigsburg estimates that around 65,000 people died in this concentration camp.

Furchner would be prosecuted under juvenile criminal law because, according to the prosecution, the crimes were committed when she was 18 years old. It is the first trial of women linked to Nazism in decades.

The former secretary had already appeared in court in 1954 and 1962, and acknowledged that the documents signed by Paul Werner Hope, the camp commander, were dictated by her, but said she was not aware of the deaths.