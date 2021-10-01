Fortnite: LOUD announces hiring of influencer Taspio – 09/30/2021

Táspio, one of the strong names in the Brazilian scene of Fortnite, is the newest influencer on the LOUD team. The organization announced the hiring this Thursday (30).

LOUD has invested heavily in the Epic Games battle royale – its squad already includes Lasers, Leleo, Frosty, oCastrin.

“A year ago I was with my friends, at home, watching LOUD videos and thinking that reaching them was my dream. I still had 15, 20 spectators at my lives, but I dreamed big and now I’m here”, says the São Paulo native. 23 years old.

In fact, a lot has changed: today, he already has more than 260,000 followers on Twitch, where he usually broadcasts his own gameplays and also organizes watch parties of official competitions. Your coverage of the recent finale of Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) had 30,000 live viewers.

Taspio is also well known in the FIFA community, a game he dedicated himself to for two years before migrating to Fortnite.

