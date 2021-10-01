free exams and breast cancer alert schedule in Greater Vitória

Photo: Reproduction TV Vitória





Already traditional throughout the country, the ‘October Rosa’ comes to alert women about the prevention of breast cancer. In Greater Vitória, city halls are preparing a special program for the service, with free exams and lectures.

In Victory, the health units prepared bulletins warning about the importance of early screening for breast and cervical cancer and are expanding the offer of preventives and mammograms by 40%, with 2,500 places to do preventives and 1,300 for mammograms, throughout the entire period. October.

To have access to the exams, women must undergo an appointment with the doctor or nurse at their referral health unit.

The Santo André, Bonfim, Jabour and Ilha das Caieiras units will work especially on alternate Saturdays, in October, to attend to patients. The units in Jardim Camburi and Ilha do Príncipe are organizing themselves to serve this public during extended hours, with preventive measures and requests for mammography.

In addition, the capital has a mastology clinic, which works at the Municipal Center for Specialties (CME), and has permanent professionals and also from the University of Vila Velha (UVV). Thus, the municipality starts offering, in a complementary way to the State, 60 consultations per month in breast cancer.

In order to have access to the specialty, patients are referred based on the evaluation of professionals from the health units and are then scheduled for care.

Opening of the month in Vila Velha takes place at the Convento

The City Hall of Old village, through the Health Department, it has prepared several activities, which will be offered throughout the month, in allusion to the Pink October movement.

Next Saturday (2), from 9 am, the official opening of the activities alluding to Pink October will be held. The event takes place in partnership with the Women’s Association of Education and Fight against Cancer (Afecc), in the Campinho do Convento da Penha.

At the time, a Mammography Request will be offered to women aged 50 to 69 years; guidelines on the prevention of breast cancer; BP and Blood Glucose check; Nutritional assessment; and delivery of the Elderly and Smoking booklet.

Through consultations carried out at the Health Units, the municipal Primary and Secondary Care network will offer almost 2,000 mammography exams and 2,000 preventive exams. The request will be made during appointments, in which professionals detect any changes during the physical examination.

There will also be intersectorial programs, where lectures will be offered on healthy eating, monitoring and weighing of the Bolsa Família, tobacco control actions, physical activities, preventive measures and others.

I take care of my health every day. Is that you?

In cariacica, the agenda is open for exclusive care for women, requesting mammography exams, collection of preventives and orientation lectures.

These are just some of the services that will be offered within the schedule that the Municipal Health Department of Cariacica (Semus) prepared to mark the Pink October campaign. The national theme is “I take care of my health every day. Is that you?”.

In Basic Health Units (UBS) many services, exams, lectures and request for procedures will be offered. At the UBS in Itaquari, for example, an agenda with exclusive service for women is already open. 150 consultations are reserved for clinical care only for women and 120 consultations with the unit’s nurses to collect preventive exams.

In other UBS, such as in Rio Marinho and Sotelândia, there will be offers to request a mammogram, preventive collection and rapid testing for HIV and syphilis. In addition, blood pressure measurements, glucose measurements and routine tests will be performed.

‘Owl’ Rosa takes place in Serra

The City Hall of Mountain range prepared free actions, which will be carried out throughout the month. Starting with “Corujão Rosa”, a special edition of “Corujão de Physiotherapy”, a specialized care program in partnership with Multivix-Serra, which takes place at the Regional Unit of Feu Rosa.

The special version of the project will be this Friday (1st), from 7 pm to 9 pm, aimed especially at women.

The service, which this time will not be open door, will carry out 30 preventive exams, 40 nutritional guidelines, 40 consultations with physiotherapists, not to mention the measurement of vital signs and capillary blood glucose test. The services will be provided by the city’s health teams and by students from the 7th and 8th periods of the College’s Nursing, Nutrition and Physiotherapy courses, who will be accompanied by their preceptors.

Patients will already arrive at the Health Unit with appointments scheduled, through the regulation of vacancies in the Secretariat of Health of Serra. Anyone who already has biochemical or even imaging exams at hand should take them. And don’t forget your photo ID, CPF or SUS card.

After consultation with the physiotherapist, the patient will be referred to the appropriate treatment for each case, with the right to 10 sessions initially.

To make the edition for women even more special, Saúde da Serra will also offer mammography for women between 50 and 69 years old, as recommended by the Ministry of Health. In this case, scheduling will take place at the unit.

Pink October turns 31 years old

The Pink October awareness movement for early detection of breast cancer was created in 1990, when the symbol of breast cancer prevention, the pink bow, was launched by the Susan G. Komen for the Cure and Foundation. distributed to participants of the first Race for Cure, held in New York (USA) and, since then, promoted annually.

The month of October is marked in Brazil and other countries in order to spread information and promote awareness about breast cancer, in order to contribute to reducing the incidence and mortality of the disease.

It is noteworthy that breast cancer is the type that most affects women around the world. About 2.3 million new cases have been estimated for the year 2020 worldwide, representing about 24.5% of all cancers diagnosed in women.

For Brazil, 66,280 new cases of breast cancer were estimated in 2021, with an estimated risk of 61.61 cases per 100,000 women.