Funds review their bet on Vale amid the fall of US$ 50 billion in market value

(Bloomberg) — With iron ore prices apparently at a crossroads, one of the world’s largest producers of the commodity is trading in its most volatile phase since the first months of the pandemic.

China’s efforts to reduce steel production, combined with turmoil in the Asian country’s housing market, have caused iron ore futures to lose half their value since mid-July, before regaining some ground.

Vale’s shares (VALE3) followed a similar path, with the paper’s 30-day volatility reaching its highest level since June 2020. This reflects uncertainties about the commodity’s next moves.

Pacifico Gestão de Recursos had already been reducing its exposure to the mining company over the past few months, and ended up closing its position amid concerns about the impact of the crisis at Chinese developer Evergrande on the local real estate market.

“Evergrande’s situation may not be a Lehman, but it should have some effect on steel demand,” said Leonardo Rufino, manager of Pacífico. “You can’t be firm in thinking we’ve reached a floor.”

Vale was one of the main positions of Encore Long Bias, but the fund chose to dispose of the shares. “Paper trades at a low multiple, but the fact is that the ore cycle has turned,” said João Braga, founding partner of Encore Asset Management.

From BofA to UBS, several houses have abandoned buy-equivalent recommendations for the shares after the ore collapse wiped about $50 billion off the company’s market cap. Ten analysts monitored by Bloomberg revised downward their projections for the 2022 Ebitda in the last four weeks, more than double the number of upward revisions in the same period.

On the more optimistic end, the Meraki Long Biased fund built a position in Vale last week. With the stock trading at just 2.4 times the estimated EV/Ebitda, well below its main peers, the risk-return has become more attractive in the view of some investors.

“Visibility is still low, but we think that price asymmetry is starting to become positive,” said Roberto Reis, investment director at Meraki Capital.

Still, a potentially turbulent fourth quarter for Chinese economic activity could lead to further reductions in estimates, according to Bank of America analysts.

A “visually” cheap stock with a downward revision of earnings can be a “value trap,” wrote BofA analysts led by Jason Fairclough in a Sept. 21 report.

