Funeral house exchanges bodies at a wake and leaves family members in shock; video

Photo: Reproduction/CEN via Metro

During a funeral, one family discovered that they were watching over the body of a person from another family and that the relatives had been changed. The riot took place in the town of Hincesti, Moldova. The information is from the Subway.

The family that discovered the exchange said goodbye to an elderly woman, who was a victim of covid-19. In accordance with the country’s health regulations, she was placed in a bag to prevent the infection from spreading.

And this ended up causing confusion among the funeral home workers, as they couldn’t open the bag to verify that it was the body of the right person.

When the coffin arrived for the wake, the family was suspicious of the ornament and understood that it might not be the right person’s body. No sooner said than done. They opened the coffin and saw men’s garments on the body. They called the funeral home in a panic: where was the body of the lady who would be veiled?

The confusion got even worse when a funeral home employee assured that they had received, yes, the correct body. In a video (watch below), she is shown making the statement. But she was wrong.

From this moment on, it was decided to open the bag to check and then everyone was shocked to confirm that the bodies had been exchanged.

The family’s fear was that the woman’s body had already been buried or even cremated elsewhere. But luckily the body was only elsewhere and was sent to the correct family and exchanged during the funeral itself.

Watch the video:

Information is from Metro.