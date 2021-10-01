Fux re-establishes a decree in the municipality of Rio that requires Covid-19’s ‘vaccination passport’ | Policy

The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux, reinstated this Thursday (30) the municipal decree of Rio de Janeiro that required the so-called “vaccination passport” of Covid-19 for entry into certain places and establishments.

Fux responded to a request from the municipality of Rio de Janeiro, which called the Supreme Court to render null and void a decision of the judge of the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice, Paulo Rangel, of the 3rd Criminal Chamber, which suspended the requirement for the “vaccination passport” .

Rangel’s decision was granted in a lawsuit filed by a Rio de Janeiro addressee who claimed that “his freedom to move around the city freely” was “restrained” due to his passport.

In the decision, Fux did not analyze the legality of the “vaccination passport”. The minister concluded that, due to understandings established by the Supreme, the City Hall has the power to establish measures to combat the spread of the virus.

“It is not up to the judge to pronounce on the merits itself of what is discussed in the original process, as this issue may be opportunely assessed by the Federal Supreme Court in its own appeal”, he stated.

The minister also said that the normative act establishing the “vaccine passport” was issued in the “exercise of legitimate competence of the Municipality”.

“In the case of a normative act issued in the exercise of legitimate competence of the Municipality, as already recognized by the Plenary of this Court, supported by technical and scientific data, and in the absence of patent disproportionality or unreasonableness in its content, it is necessary to recognize the plausibility of the argument of the applicant, in order to be privileged the local initiative in this preliminary judgment”, he added.

The “vaccination passport” began to be charged in Rio on September 15th, for the entry of the public in places such as gyms, cinemas, theaters, stadiums, among others.

According to the prosecutors, the judge’s decision was taken without the municipality having guaranteed the opportunity to provide information and without previously hearing the Public Ministry.

The prosecutors also questioned the type of action (habeas corpus) filed in the state court to discuss the issue.

“Habeas corpus is not a measure capable of ensuring the defense of the alleged rights of those who, contrary to technical health recommendations, rise up in the face of restrictive measures aimed at containing the spread of contagion by COVID-19”, says the appeal.

They also pointed out that the decision “buries the emergency public policy established to face the COVID-19 pandemic, thus violating the health and epidemiological authority, with high risks to public health and administrative order”.

The resource also contests the suspension of the passport for the entire population.

“There is no concrete situation capable of justifying the granting of a collective order. It has not been clarified what would be the injury or threat to freedom of movement and who would be the alleged injured. Who is this collective? What is the concrete risk to freedom of movement?”, says the document.

Prosecutors also stressed that the decision represents “a manifest risk to public health”.

“In a pandemic scenario with thousands of deaths registered throughout the country, with vaccines approved by ANVISA available free of charge to the population, following the National Immunization Plan of the Ministry of Health, it represents a manifest risk to public health. of legitimately adopting constitutional instruments capable of encouraging vaccination and preventing the spread of the virus,” they stated.

“The decision rendered, in flagrant violence to the principles of social solidarity and the supremacy of the public interest, unfairly exposes the population to public health risk, in addition to making the municipal program to fight the pandemic unfeasible, thus demanding its immediate suspension” , said the document.