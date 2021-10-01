Fux suspends preliminary injunction and restores “vaccine passport” in Rio

The requirement to present a “vaccine passport” against Covid-19 for entry into certain establishments and places of collective use is a measure to combat the epidemic authorized by article 3 of Federal Law 13979/2020. And the municipality is competent to implement this obligation, according to the jurisprudence of the Supreme Court.

Fux said that municipalities are competent to establish a health passport

Felipe Sampaio /SCO/STF

With this understanding, the president of the STF, Luiz Fux, suspended, this Thursday (9/30), an injunction by judge Paulo Rangel, of the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice, which suspended the effects of the municipal decree that instituted the “vaccine passport ” in Rio de Janeiro. With this, the need to prove immunization against the coronavirus to enter certain places becomes valid in the city.

Municipal Decree 49335/2021 conditions entry and stay in certain establishments and places of collective use to proof of vaccination against Covid-19 corresponding to the first, second or single dose, depending on the person’s age and compliance with the schedule of immunization instituted by the municipal Health Department.

Judge Paulo Rangel suspended the “vaccination passport” on Wednesday (29/9). In a decision that classifies the act of the city of Rio de Janeiro as a reflection of the “sanitary dictatorship” and cites the Nazi Adolf Hitler, the magistrate claimed that whether the citizen wants to be vaccinated or not, it is his problem, that he is supported by the principles of self-determination and legality. However, a municipal ordinance cannot impede the freedom of movement of anyone because they are not vaccinated, Rangel said. the jurist Lenio Streck stated that the decision is “mistaken, voluntary and unconstitutional”

The City of Rio appealed to the STF. In his decision, Luiz Fux stated that the Supreme Court established that, in combating the Covid-19 epidemic, federative entities have common administrative and concurrent legislative competence to provide for the operation of public services and other economic activities within the scope of their attributions ( Direct Unconstitutionality Action 6.341).

And this allows municipalities to supplement federal and state legislation where applicable, as long as there is local interest. For this, municipalities can establish measures related to the health area, with the consequent decentralization of the execution of services, including with regard to sanitary and epidemiological surveillance activities (Claim of Non-compliance with Fundamental Precept 672).

“Indeed, the Federal Supreme Court has followed this understanding, strong in the understanding that the Union’s competence to legislate on matters of general interest does not rule out the incidence of state and municipal norms issued based on concurrent legislative competence, those in the scope of regional, when the interest in question is predominantly of a local nature. This is the case law already settled in this court, in the sense that, in matters of concurrent federative competence, the so-called ‘predominance of interest’ must be respected”, highlighted the minister.

Fux pointed out that the decree that implemented the “vaccine passport” in Rio was based on the need to contain the dissemination of Covid-19 and ensure the proper functioning of health services. And the norm was based on a resolution of the state and municipal health departments of Rio de Janeiro.

According to the president of the STF, the requirement to present proof of vaccination is a measure to combat the coronavirus epidemic provided for in the exemplary list of article 3 of Federal Law 13.979/2020. And the municipality of Rio has competence for its adoption, according to the jurisprudence of the Supreme Court.

Fux also highlighted the danger of delay to justify the injunction. “It is undeniable, on the other hand, that the attacked decision represents a potential risk of violating the public-administrative order, within the municipality of Rio de Janeiro, given its potential multiplier effect and the real possibility that it will disrupt the planning adopted by the municipal authorities as a way to face the pandemic in its territory, contributing to the spread of the virus and delaying collective immunization by discouraging vaccination”.

STP 824 MC