G-6? G-8? G-9? How is the division of Brasileirão vacancies for Libertadores with home finals

Brazilian football has guaranteed something unprecedented in 2021: it will have champions in the Libertadores Conmebol and on South American Cup in the same season. But the reasons to celebrate are not restricted to those teams that return from Montevideo with the cups at the end of November.

the end of the Libertadores Conmebol of 2021, in Uruguay, will have full coverage of the sports channels of the Disney with broadcast LIVE fur FOX Sports and by ESPN on Star+, in addition to the special accompaniment of the ESPN.com.br.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

With Brazil’s success in international tournaments, the country will have in 2022 no fewer than 15 teams competing in Conmebol tournaments.

By changing the rules of the South American Football Confederation, Brazil has the right to seven seats to Libertadores: five directly to the group stage, four via brazilian and one for the champion of Brazil’s Cup, and two others to the preliminary rounds.

With the cups assured in the main competitions of the continent in 2021 (Flamengo or palm trees, Athletic-PR or Red Bull Bragantino), Brazilian football guarantees two extra spots in the 2022 Libertadores, as this year’s champions automatically stamp a spot in the next edition.

Conmebol Libertadores and Brazilian Championship Cups Getty Images – Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

With nine teams disputing the main club title in America, it already guarantees Libertadores with the largest number of representatives in the country in history, surpassing the eight that entered the 2021 edition.

This has a direct impact on the classification of the Brazilian Championship, which may have a fight for a G9. But how can this happen? Just ‘disregard’ the teams that win the titles of Libertadores, Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil, which guarantee automatic place in the group stage.

Thus, the Brasileirão will take the six teams with the best final classification to the 2022 Libertadores, out of the three already guaranteed by other competitions.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

An example: if the champion of the Copa do Brasil finishes the BR21 in 4th place, then the vacancy for Libertadores via the Campeonato Brasileiro will pass to the person who finishes in 5th position. And so on until the six vacancies are all filled.

In addition, the country will also have six teams classified for the 2022 South American Championship, which brings to 15 the number of clubs in international competitions next season.

As the 2021 Brasileirão predicts the relegation of the four worst-ranked teams to Serie B, only the 16th placed will finish the current edition in a zone with no vacancies.