Gabby Petito admitted on video that she was assaulted by her fiance, says police

Influencer Gabby Petito, found dead in the United States on Sept. 21, admitted to a Utah police officer that her fiance, Brian Laundrie, assaulted her on Aug. 12, according to a new video released from the second agent’s camera. who arrived at the scene. main suspect, Laundrie is at large and still wanted by the police.

The information was released today by Fox News, which obtained the images exclusively.

In the unpublished records, Laundrie said he “didn’t have time” to defend himself against accusations of assaulting his fiancee. “I pushed her,” he tells the policeman. “She gets really flustered and when that happens she starts swaying. And she had her cell phone in her hand. So I was just trying to push her away.”

When asked by the police whether she was slapped in the face, as she had a mark on her cheek, the young woman says: “I think [que sim], I am not sure. But I hit him first,” he said, as if taking the blame for what happened.

He got very frustrated with me, locked me outside the car and told me to get some air, but I didn’t want to […] He grabbed me with his nails. And I think that’s why it looks like, I definitely have a cut right here. I can feel it, when I touch it, it burns little gabby

A witness, according to the new video, indicated to police that he heard the noise of a slap during an argument between the couple.

Last week, footage taken by a security camera attached to one of the officers’ uniforms showed that Gabby was very shaken and crying, while Brian Laundrie looked calm. Today’s video is a complement to the police approach on the 12th of last month.

Laundrie’s alleged mistreatment parallels patterns of domestic violence, several experts told Fox News.

And his reaction to the presence of the police — on the verge of tears and blaming himself all the time — could be the sign of a victim being manipulated by his assailant, the station said.

search for the groom

Gabby Petito’s family held a press conference last week about the young woman’s death and the continuing search for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

Accompanied by a lawyer who is handling the case, they asked him to turn himself in to the police. Still, they refused to talk about the relationship between Gabby and Brian’s families.

The Laundries didn’t help us find Gabby, and they sure won’t help us find Brian. For Brian, we ask that you surrender. he said

The lawyer also urged respect for the family’s privacy, stressing that they need time and space to deal with the situation.

family tribute

Gabby Petito’s family shows tattoos in honor of the young woman Image: Reproduction / USA Today

Gabby Petito’s family came together in a tribute to the young woman. During today’s press conference, they showed the tattoos they made for the girl.

They were tattoos that Gabby designed herself. she was an artist. told

Foundation

The Petito family also announced the creation of the Gabby Petito Foundation, a foundation that aims to help find missing people.

They stated that the purpose of the novelty is to help other missing people and their families, in addition to keeping Gabby’s memory alive.