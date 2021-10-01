Gabby Petito: New clues to the search for Brian Laundrie come from a selfie | From them

Reproduction: iG Minas Gerais Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie

The Gabby Petito case follows the search for the main suspect in her murder, Brian Laundrie, the influencer’s fiance. The main reason for the delay are the lies told by the parents of the fugitive, Roberta and Christopher, making Brian save time on the run. A recent clue was given by a family who camped at Fort de Soto Park at the same time as the Laundrie’s. In the selfie taken by Merci and Kenny Newson, it is possible to see a boy similar to Brian passing in the background. The image was handed over to authorities.

The trip in question was confirmed by the Laundrie family to the FBI and took place on September 6, but Brian’s presence was not mentioned. On the contrary: the denunciation of the boy’s disappearance took some time, considering that he would have disappeared on the 14th, but his parents only commented on it three days later (17). The family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino, admits that the three were at the park on that date and that they left together.

Another conflicting story is about a new cell phone purchased by Brian Laundrie on Sept. 4 – three days after returning to Florida alone, without Gabby Petito. The lawyer says the device was at home the entire time Brian was traveling with his family, but he can’t say what happened to the boy’s old device, according to Fox News.

On Thursday afternoon (30), the FBI went to the Laundrie family home to talk and collect objects for the investigation. In addition, a bounty hunter, convicted felon and former bail bondsman Duane Lee Chapman – called Dog the Bounty Hunter – is also on the hunt for Brian Laundrie for his television show.

Searches for Gabby Petito find another missing person

While police searched for the body of Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park, another disappearance was solved. The body of Robert Lowery, 46, was found within a month of his disappearance. He was doing a trail in Teton County, in the same area the influencer entered a month later.