Gabby Petito’s case: Family photo camping is clue in the search for youtuber’s runaway fiance; check out

Even after the FBI found Gabby Petito’s remains, the circumstances of her disappearance and consequent demise remain a great mystery. The case has as its main suspect, Brian Laundrie, the ex-fiancé of YouTuber who has been on the run since September 14th. However, a family photograph appears to have put the investigating officers on track to find him.

This image is a ‘selfie’, taken by the couple Merci and Kenny Newson, who were camping with two friends at Fort de Soto Park, in Pinella County, Florida, USA. In the click, made on September 6th, it is possible to see, in the background, a man with the same characteristics as Laundrie. Merci then presented the flagrante delicto to the authorities and, also, to the North American channel NBC2, in order to assist in the search for the suspect in the murder of Gabby Petito – found dead in a forest in the state of Wyoming on September 19th. Check out:

According to a report on the channel, the bust occurred on the same day that the fugitive’s parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, visited the place. In the vehicle, Merci Newson said he remembered seeing the Laundrie’s red pickup truck during its passage through the park, but said he never interacted with the family. “They stuck to theirs. They were there, but it was like they weren’t there.” said the witness.

This trip had already been confirmed by Christopher and Roberta to the FBI. However, the presence of Gabby Petito’s fiance during the tour is still under investigation, as, days later, Brian was reported as ‘missing’ by his parents. The accusation about the “disappearance”, however, was strange to the investigators – that’s because Laundrie would have disappeared on September 14th, but the boy’s parents only commented on what happened on Friday, September 17th. Still, Christopher and Roberta deny that they have helped their son to ‘disappear’.

Steven Bertolino, a lawyer representing the family, admitted that the three actually went to the park on those dates. “But they all left together”, he insisted, in an interview with the North American channel WTVT. Despite allegations by family members and the defense attorney, one line of investigation considers the possibility that Brian is still hiding in the location where he was photographed by the Newsons. Even with the capture as evidence, representatives of the US federal police said in a statement that they cannot comment on the record, as the investigation is still open.

Neighbors Testimonials Confirm Laundrie Family Trip

Previously, the Laundrie’s neighbors had revealed to the FBI that they saw them on a trailer trip, about a week after Brian returned home, alone, from his outing with Petito in early September. William and Charlene Guthrie said in a chat with Fox News that they saw the family buying new camping gear for their pickup and packing for what they assumed was a trip.

“I was working in the front yard and I noticed they bought a new trailer for the back of the truck, I didn’t think anything unusual,” recalled William. “I saw them putting [as malas], so I assumed they were getting ready to camp with the new trailer,” added.

Guthrie’s wife, meanwhile, confirmed that Brian’s family had “gone for a walk on the weekend” and that, after the case had repercussions in the media, she and her partner advised the authorities about what they had witnessed. Charlene also commented on how Laundrie acted in the days following the denunciation of the then-fiancee’s disappearance. “Everything remained normal once Laundrie returned to her family home. It was like nothing bothered him”, concluded.