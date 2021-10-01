Galaxy S22 Plus appears with Exynos 2200 octa-core modified without Cortex-X2

Update (1/01/21) – HA

Samsung appears to be testing modified versions of its upcoming Exynos 2200 for the Galaxy S22 lineup. According to the latest leak, made by user Anthony on Twitter, the Galaxy S22 Plus may feature a cluster of Cortex-A710 4-core CPU running at 2.50 GHz and Cortex-A510 4-core CPU running at 1.73 GHz.

Galaxy S22+ with a modified Exynos 2200? – 4x Cortex A710 colors

– 4x Cortex A510 colors

– 8gb ram pic.twitter.com/pC2KnG8Byp — Anthony (@TheGalox_) October 1, 2021

In Geekbench 5, looking for the S22 Plus model, however, we found a different CPU cluster, configuration 1 + 3 + 4, with a core that is probably Cortex-X2, running at 2.59 GHz. One reason why Samsung would test different versions of the Exynos 2200 would be for find a balance between performance and efficiency. Thinking that graphics performance was never Exynos’ strong point, Samsung might want to remove the Cortex-X2 while providing an octa-core CPU configuration, but with less computing performance. Since the Cortex-A710 and Cortex-A510 will likely consume less power, Samsung will have room for the AMD RDNA2 GPU to operate at higher frequencies, resulting in higher graphics performance while maintaining an acceptable overall power consumption of the chipset.





The Exynos 2200 may not be able to outperform Apple’s latest A15 Bionic, but it beat last year’s A14 Bionic in a previous benchmark leak, as well as the Snapdragon 898. extract the most at the expense of CPU gains. Specs listed on Geekbench have been manipulated before, so it’s possible that, in the end, the smartphone will come with the same 1 + 3 + 4 configuration when Samsung officially announces the new processor.

Update (20/09/2021) – by DT

Samsung Galaxy S22 Benchmark Shows Exynos 2200 Superior to Snapdragon 898

New rumors about the Samsung Galaxy S22 emerged this Monday (20). This time benchmarks were discovered showing the Exynos 2200 processor outperforming the Snapdragon 898. Following its predecessor, Galaxy S22 should also come with two chip options. Previous rumors have pointed out what the markets might be which will receive the variation with the Samsung processor and which will have the Qualcomm.





In the Geekbench benchmark leaked on Monday, a Galaxy S22 equipped with a Snapdragon 898 chipset and 8 GB of RAM is listed. The processor has a 3.0 GHz CPU core, three 2.5 GHz and four energy efficient ones clocked at 1.79 GHz. The test was run on Android 12, which should be the S22 series OS. Qualcomm’s chip performed poorly in this specific benchmark. ​It scored much lower than the Exynos 2200 model in single and multi-core ratings.

However, it is good to be calm in front of the test. O benchmark at issue is not a full certainty that Samsung’s hardware will outperform Qualcomm’s. Several explanations can be given for this result., since a rigged test in which another model was used, or even that the chip Snapdragon is not yet fully optimized for Galaxy S22. The device may still have been rated in extreme battery saving modes. Anyway, there are many possibilities.

Therefore, these first test results hardly reflect the performance levels of the officially launched cell phone. Furthermore, the Exynos 2200 model also did not show a very high standard, possibly for the same reasons. The prediction is that the Galaxy S22 hits the market in January 2022. And you, what do you expect to see in Galaxy S22? Tell us in the comments below!

Update (09/06/2021) – EB

We see more and more rumors about the Galaxy S22, which is due for release early next year and mass production begins in November. Today a leaker indicated another interesting detail of the Samsung cell: which processor it should receive in each region of the world, and the options should be the new Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 898.





The information revealed today comes from leaker @FrontTron, who stated that the Galaxy S22 should ship with the Snapdragon 898 chip in several regions such as North America, Korea, Hong Kong, Southeast Asia and India. Despite this, some operators such as Verizon (USA) and China Telecom are negotiating to bring the model with the Exynos 2200 to their customers.

3. Korea, Hong Kong: Snapdragon 898 “highly likely”, China Telecom is requesting to equip Exynos 2200 to China Telecom only model so Samsung is also negociating

4. Southeast Asia regions / India: Snapdragon 898 “highly likely”

(2/4) — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) September 5, 2021

The regions that should receive the Galaxy S22 with Exynos 2200 are Europe, South America and others that are still negotiating with the South Korean and Qualcomm, which has even offered a discount on their chips to expand their use in cell phones from Samsung.

5. South America and other regions (not sure about “other”): 100% Exynos 2200

6. Samsung S.LSI dep. is in a state of turmoil due to pressure from the Samsung IM division who is requesting to lower the unit (chip) price with reasons due to the low yield of Exynos 2200.

(3/4) — Tron ❂ (@FrontTron) September 5, 2021

Thus, the expectation is that, if the leaker is correct, the Galaxy S22 arrives in Brazil with the Exynos 2200 processor. This seems even more likely if we remember the latest models with the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S20, which are sold with Exynos chip in Brazil. Talking a little bit about the Exynos 2200, this should be Samsung’s first processor with an AMD GPU, which should even outperform the Apple A14 Bionic, according to a recently revealed benchmark result.

Original article (08/31/2021) Galaxy S22 gets release forecast and mass production starts soon

While the market waits for the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE, it is noteworthy that Samsung is already planning to introduce the Galaxy S22 line. The first signs began to appear at every point in the South Korean manufacturer’s supply chain. This week, sources working with the company revealed that the mass production of the Galaxy S22 family should start in november. That’s because the official launch of smartphones should take place in early 2022, more precisely in January. At the moment, Samsung is already producing some crucial parts for the assembly of the devices. This is being done to avoid possible surprises given the global shortage of chips.





For now, Samsung does not comment on the matter, but this greater caution with the Galaxy S22 line is the result of the bad experience that the company had with the S21 FE. The shortage of chips has forced the company to postpone the launch of the affordable flagship, with some betting that the device will finally be introduced next week and sales begin at the end of the month. As for the S22 line devices, users can expect Exynos processor with GPU developed by AMD, 120Hz Super AMOLED screen, 65W fast charging and 50MP main camera on all models. Looking forward to launching the S22 line? Tell us your expectations here in the comments.

