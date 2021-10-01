Gallardo and Pirlo are Barcelona favorites in case Koeman is fired, says website

Coach Ronald Koeman’s future may not be at Barcelona. After the 3-0 defeat by Benfica, the coach’s situation became very delicate and the club could opt for a resignation. Should Koeman’s departure materialize, the board already has a list of names that could replace the Dutchman.

According to information from ‘Espn’ Internacional, Barcelona’s two priorities at first will be Andrea Pirlo, former coach of Juventus, and Marcelo Gallardo, who has been in charge of River Plate since 2014 and twice won the Copa Libertadores in charge of Argentine club.

In addition to Pirlo and Gallardo, the board still has two names on the list that were considered, but are difficult to achieve: Xavi Hernández, who would have decided that it is not yet time to take over the club, despite being a goal of his career , and Roberto Martínez, who is in charge of the Belgian national team.

Finally, the president of Barça, Joan Laporta, is also working with the possibility of raising Albert Capellas, one of those responsible for the youth categories of the Catalan club, to the professional squad and give the coach a chance to show service and be effective in the main team. – just like what happened with Pep Guardiola.

The start of the season for Barcelona under the command of Ronald Koeman has been much less than expected by the Barcelona board. In LaLiga, the coolies are only the 6th place, with 12 points. In Champions League, the problem is even bigger: the team was defeated in the first two games of the competition, being the group’s lantern.