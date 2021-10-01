Gas Station Association Sells Gasoline at R$0.40 to Draw Attention to High Prices – Economy

Rai de Jesus Andrade, 22, guaranteed fuel for a day and a half of work, spending R$ 4 this Thursday, 30. He took advantage of an action by Brazilian Association of Independent and Free Fuel Dealers (AbriLivre) and supplied his motorcycle with 10 liters, at R$ 0.40 a liter, at a service station in Bela Vista, central region of São Paulo. At the state, the average price of fuel is R$ 5,775, according to data from National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), but in some regions of the country, the value exceeds R$ 7.

“I usually add 5 to 6 liters of gasoline, which is around R$ 35 per day. Today’s quantity will yield a day and a half of fuel work”, he says. He complains that, because of the increase the price of fuel this year, he had to give up other purchases. “We have to work more to compensate. Everything is expensive. We do not stop eating, but we lose leisure. Now, we work to eat and pay the bills .”

With the action this Thursday, Abrilivre wanted to draw attention to the share that is with dealers in the price of gasoline at the pump. According to the association’s executive director, Rodrigo Zingales, R$ 0.40 is the average gross revenue of a gas station per liter of gasoline. “The post’s margin is low. The difference between the amount he sells and what he pays the distributor is very small. We want to show this to the consumer. With this margin, the owner has to pay employees, taxes, environmental fees, cleaning, property tax and operating costs”, he says.

“We believe that high fuel harms the country as a whole, causing higher freight, more expensive food prices, generating inflation and even unemployment. It’s a vicious effect”, he says.

the price of Gasoline is composed of the slices of Petrobras; Cide and PIS/Pasep and Cofins, which are federal taxes, on biodiesel; of ICMS, state tax; and distribution and resale.

The association received a donation of 4,000 liters of regular gasoline from one of the associated stations to hold the event, which began at 11 am and went on until around 3 pm. The sale was limited to 10 liters per vehicle, with payment only in cash – 400 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, were able to supply fuel.

Rodrigo Gonçalves, 29, who works as an advertising producer, does cell phone repairs and is also an application driver, took advantage of the discount. “The app is just an income supplement, not my main one. But even so, in everything I do, I use the car, like visiting clients. My vehicle is my home”, he says. He usually travels 140 km in one day and, with 10 liters, he believes he will be able to do 100 km. “Helps a lot.” / COLLABORATED MARCELO CHELLO