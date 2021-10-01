Gas would only drop R$1.36 for those who are from Bolsa Família,

Petrobras approved the allocation of R$ 300 million to a program to subsidize the cooking gas canister for low-income families. The initiative is aimed at “families in a situation of social vulnerability” and will last for 15 months. The company has not yet detailed the criteria for considering that a family is in a vulnerable situation, nor how the program will work or how much each family will receive.

Considering numbers of social programs already carried out by the government, the impact tends to be small. If the subsidy were granted by Petrobras to all the 14.7 million families that receive the Bolsa Família, for example, the benefit would be only R$1.36 per month. The account considers the use of one cylinder per month.

If the objective is to pay the amount equivalent to an entire cylinder per month to the beneficiaries, considering the average price of R$ 98 measured by the ANP (National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency), only 204,000 families could be served, which represents only 1.4% of Bolsa Família beneficiaries.

‘Action to avoid criticism of the company’

The measure was criticized by William Nozaki, technical coordinator of Ineep (Institute for Strategic Studies of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), an entity linked to the FUP (Single Federation of Oil Workers). For Nozaki, the program is a reflection of the government’s “electoral concerns”.

From an economic point of view, it is a palliative and insufficient measure. It seems more like an action to avoid criticism of the company than, in fact, an economic policy.

William Nozaki of Ineep

Petrobras does not comment

O UOL he contacted Petrobras, asking for more details about the program and a position on the criticisms, but he did not get a response until the publication of this text.

How will the company pay the subsidy?

Nozaki also questions how Petrobras is going to put the social program into practice. He points out that the company cannot simply transfer the R$300 million reserved for the initiative to the government.

At the same time, Petrobras does not have a closer contact with cooking gas consumers, as it sold the distributor Liquigás in 2019.

In the past, Petrobras has already studied the possibility of carrying out such a program, using Liquigás to transfer the discount to Bolsa Família beneficiaries. But, as the company sold Liquigás and Bolsa Família itself is undergoing a reformulation, there is a lot of uncertainty.

William Nozaki of Ineep

One possibility is for Petrobras to apply the discount directly to refineries. But, in this case, the reduction would not be focused on low-income consumers, but spread across everyone. In addition, the discount might or might not reach buyers, since, after leaving the refinery, the gas still passes through distributors and resellers who may not repay the discounts, or pass it on only partially.

Gas companies say measure is ‘timely’

In a note sent to UOL, Sindigás (National Union of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Distribution Companies) says it considers “timely the state’s commitment to helping low-income families” and that the amount reserved for the program “is relevant starting from a company”.

The entity defends that the subsidy needs to be stamped, that is, that the beneficiaries can only spend the money with the purchase of LPG. According to the union, this would create conditions for the “disincentive to the use of firewood”. Because of the price of gas, many poor Brazilians have been using firewood for cooking.

Gas at almost R$100

According to the latest survey by the ANP, referring to the week between September 19 and 25, the average price of a gas cylinder was R$ 98.70 in the country. As the value is an average, prices can be higher or lower depending on the retailer and the region.

According to the survey, in the same week, the average price of the canister reached R$ 130.17 in Sinop (MT), municipality with the highest value.

The price charged at Petrobras refineries for gas and other oil products, such as gasoline and diesel, is linked to the quotation on the international market, in dollars. This week, the company announced an increase of almost 9% in the price of diesel coming out of the refineries, which represents an average increase of R$ 0.25 per liter.

On Monday (27), the executive director of Marketing and Logistics at Petrobras, Claudio Mastella, had already said that prices could increase because the amounts charged by Petrobras were outdated in comparison with the international market. On the same day, the president of Petrobras, General Joaquim Silva e Luna, stated that the company would not implement policies to reduce gas prices.

Petrobras’ part is being done, which is to collect taxes and dividends [ao governo]. The form of application of these resources is up to the government, not Petrobras.

Joaquim Silva e Luna, president of Petrobras

Lira’s reviews and project at the Chamber

The rise in prices has been criticized by the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). On Twitter, quoting the speech of Mastella, Lira stated that the director is “well paid” for “seeking other solutions than the simple frequent transfer” of the high dollar and the price of oil in the value of fuels in Brazil.

Also on Wednesday (29), the Chamber of Deputies approved aid for the purchase of cooking gas by low-income families.

The program, called Gás Social, provides for a subsidy of at least 50% of the average national price of the cylinder. The measure still needs to be voted on in the Senate.