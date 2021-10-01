Gasoline price must exceed R$8 in Espírito Santo

The price of a barrel of oil rose for the sixth time in a row, surpassing US$ 80 (about R$ 433) for the first time in three years. With that, experts predict that the price of gasoline will exceed R$8 in the state.

“It’s no use for the federal government to insist on the narrative that the fault is of the governors and the ICMS”, said economist Ricardo Paixão. He understands that the federal government’s action on Petrobras is lacking. not passing on the full amount to the final consumer. There needs to be a review on this issue. It will reach more than R$ 8 by the end of the year that way”.

Economist Marcelo Loyola Fraga, on the other hand, treats gasoline at R$8 as “inevitable”, noting that the government’s recent speeches indicate that the situation will only get worse.

“This conveys a terrible image to investors, economic agents and the population. No wonder the dollar rose after his speech. A general was placed at Petrobras (Joaquim Silva e Luna, who heads the state-owned company) who solved nothing. . Either the government interferes, or prices will continue to increase to satisfy Petrobras shareholders.”

Last Monday, Petrobras declared that it is responsible for only R$ 2 in the composition of gasoline prices, emphasizing that “anything that exceeds R$ 2 is not Petrobras’ responsibility”, indicating that it is a matter for the federal government should solve.

Source: Tribuna Online