Geap readjusts below inflation health plans for servers

Geap guaranteed its policyholders the lowest readjustment of the last three years: from November, most of the operator’s plans will be readjusted by 3.13%, contrary to the generalized high in the sector. There will be a gain of 5.8% in favor of policyholders. The official announcement will be made this Friday (1).

The good news stems from several measures adopted by the current management, making products increasingly sustainable.

Reducing the cost of health insurance for thousands of public servants cared for by Geap, with gains in quality and efficiency, is the main focus of the current team that manages the operator. The information is from the column Cláudio Humberto, from Power Diary.

The Geap Reference Vida national coverage plan and the Geap Para Você state coverage plans will have a 3.13% readjustment rate.

And the lowest percentage since the creation of these plans for beneficiaries linked to the Agreement for Adhesion No. 01/2013, between Geap and the Union.

The readjustment results from a detailed actuarial study that includes expenses for 2022, all in accordance with the legislation and ANS regulations.

To improve the cost-benefit ratio for its policyholders, Geap invested in the adoption of administrative cost-saving measures, including reducing and cutting expenses, monitoring employee performance, in addition to the relentless pursuit of financial balance.

It also implemented new compensation models for service providers and a more efficient model for auditing medical bills.

All sponsors receive an official communication from the operator about the annual adjustment.

Geap informed, in a note, that to find out more about its health plan, it is necessary to access the Beneficiary Area, on its website (www.geap.com.br) or by calling 0800 728 8300 from its national telephone service center .